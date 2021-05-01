Virgin Active hit by 'sophisticated' cyberattack - TechCentral

Gyms group Virgin Active has fallen victim to a cyberattack. The company posted a notice on its website late on Friday warning clients that its systems have been compromised.

“Virgin Active South Africa became aware of a cyberattack yesterday and our security teams immediately started working with cybersecurity experts to carefully contain, manage and investigate the cyber event,” the company said in a notice posted on its website.

“While we take the necessary steps to protect data, we have been targeted by sophisticated cybercriminals. As a precautionary measure, we have taken all systems offline while we resolve this. Our clubs are operating as normal and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience while we address this event.”

The security of our systems and data is a top priority for us and we are doing everything we can to rectify the situation

The company did not immediately say what type of attack it was subjected to.

“There is currently no indication that any data has been removed from our systems. However, we urge all stakeholders to remain vigilant of any suspicious activity online.”

Virgin Active said it is working with law enforcement and has notified the Information Regulator “as a precaution”.

FAQ

“The security of our systems and data is a top priority for us and we are doing everything we can to rectify the situation. We will provide any necessary further updates as soon as we are able to do so,” it said.

In an FAQ, also published on its website, Virgin Mobile also addressed several questions about the attack:

What if my personal information has been compromised?

All our customer data is protected and, at this point in time, we are not aware of any data expropriation. As a precautionary measure, we have taken all systems offline while we work to resolve this.

How long will your systems be down?

We are unsure at this stage but will update you as soon as we have more information.

What information was compromised?

We are unsure as to the extent of the cyberattack. We have an ongoing investigation being done by forensic experts.

Is this a result of poor IT security?

Absolutely not. We have passed security audits and all our data is protected. In addition, all financial and banking data has been encrypted. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media