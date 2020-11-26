Vodafone Ireland CEO to join Vodacom board - TechCentral

Anne O’Leary, the CEO of Vodafone Group’s operations in Ireland, will join the Vodacom Group board as a non-executive director from January 2021.

Vodacom said in a statement to shareholders that O’Leary would take on the role following the resignation at the end of this year of Vivek Badrinath, who is leaving following his appointment as CEO of Vantage Towers earlier this year.

O’Leary is a chartered director and studied marketing at Cork Institute of Technology, and strategy and leadership at the London Business School. She has been CEO of Vodafone Ireland since 2013. Before that, she was Vodafone Business director. She joined Vodafone from BT Group (formerly British Telecom), where she had been the MD of BT Ireland from 2002 to 2008.

At the same time, Vodacom said Khumo Shuenyane has assumed the role of chairman of its social & ethics board committee, taking over from Saki Macozoma, who remains a member of this committee.