Wapaloza 2025 to spotlight the future of connectivity in South Africa

The Wireless Access Providers Association (Wapa) is proud to announce the return of Wapaloza, South Africa’s premier event for the wireless, fibre and satellite connectivity ecosystem.

Scheduled for 23-25 June at the Misty Hills Hotel and Conference Centre in Muldersdrift, Johannesburg, Wapaloza 2025 will gather local and international experts, operators and innovators under the theme “wireless without limits” – exploring the future of connectivity and unlocking new revenue streams in an increasingly competitive market.

According to Paul Colmer, executive committee member at Wapa, this year’s theme is about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in wireless and digital communications.

“We’re not just talking about Wi-Fi anymore,” says Colmer. “Wapaloza 2025 is about embracing everything from fibre and fixed wireless to satellite and private LTE/5G networks. The regulatory environment is evolving, dynamic spectrum allocation is finally on the table, and we’re now seeing tangible opportunities to create smarter, more resilient networks across South Africa and the rest of the continent.”

Spectrum, satellite and the rise of private networks

A major highlight at this year’s event will be the full discussion around communications regulator Icasa’s draft regulations for spectrum sharing in the 6GHz band, including the latest developments around standard power use for local and multipoint applications.

“We’re finally moving towards an environment where private LTE and 5G networks can be viable for campuses, industrial zones and smaller geographic areas,” explains Colmer. “It’s a gamechanger for service innovation, especially in underserved regions.”

The event will also explore the fast-growing role of satellite services, with providers like Amazon’s Project Kuiper, OneWeb and Starlink appearing as realistic options for local connectivity. Attendees can expect panel discussions on the commercial viability of satellite solutions in Africa, especially for rural and hard-to-reach communities.

From Wi-Fi business models to AI-powered networks

Wapaloza 2025 will dive deep into the future of Wi-Fi – not just as a technology, but as a business enabler. Rather than focusing solely on Wi-Fi as a last-mile extension, the event will present new models where Wi-Fi is central to the connectivity offering. Topics include Wi-Fi sensing technologies, smart network planning and next-generation applications.

Artificial intelligence will also take centre stage, with conversations around its role in network design, monitoring and optimisation – as well as the broader societal implications.

“AI is now integral to planning and managing networks, but it also brings new risks,” notes Colmer. “We’ll be looking at both the benefits and the dangers, from predictive planning to potential societal harm.”

High-calibre audience, big opportunities

Wapaloza typically attracts close to 400 delegates across the wireless and telecoms value chain, from wireless internet service providers (Wisps) and OEMs to fibre operators, consultants and software developers. It’s also a major opportunity for adjacent sectors, including vehicle fleet operators, test equipment vendors and accounting software providers.

“What makes Wapaloza unique is its laser focus on real business,” says Colmer. “The majority of attendees are decision makers and buyers. Whether you’re building towers, selling routers or offering AI planning software, this is the room you want to be in.”

Aside from networking and sales opportunities, education and industry influence are high on the agenda, with some of the world’s foremost innovators, regulators and entrepreneurs are already locked in to present. Keynote speakers include:

Dean Bubley, director of Disruptive Analysis, a prominent, influential and outspoken technology industry analyst, futurist and consultant, specialising in the telecoms, wireless and policy domains.

director of Disruptive Analysis, a prominent, influential and outspoken technology industry analyst, futurist and consultant, specialising in the telecoms, wireless and policy domains. Nathan Stooke, inventor of 9G and founder of Wisper Internet, whose notable battles against overcoming dyslexia and competing for the US National Swim Team lead him to setting new standards in the wireless industry and growing Wisper into a household name.

inventor of 9G and founder of Wisper Internet, whose notable battles against overcoming dyslexia and competing for the US National Swim Team lead him to setting new standards in the wireless industry and growing Wisper into a household name. Martha Suarez, president of the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance, a global organisation advocating for laws and regulations that will lead to more efficient and effective spectrum utilisation to “connect the unconnected”.

Attendees can also expect to rub shoulders with representatives from Icasa and the department of communications & digital technologies, organisations directly responsible for shaping the direction and charting the course for the local wireless industry.

Limited sponsorship opportunities remain

With all Platinum sponsorships sold out, there are still a few Gold, Silver and Bronze opportunities available. Gold and Silver sponsors enjoy high visibility, expo stands and the chance to appoint panel speakers.

Confirmed sponsors are encouraged to use Wapaloza 2025 as a launchpad for new products, taking advantage of a highly specialised audience that’s actively looking for solutions.

In true Wapaloza style, there will be cocktail parties, networking events and high-value floor prizes. At the last event, one lucky delegate walked away with an all-expenses-paid trip to the opening match of the Rugby World Cup in France, and this year promises even more standout moments, both on and off the expo floor.

For more information or to secure your spot, visit wapa.org.za/wapaloza.

About Wapa

Wapa, established in 2006, is a non-profit trade association acting as a collective voice for the wireless industry. Wapa’s primary objective is to promote the growth of the wireless industry by facilitating self-regulation, promoting best practices, and educating both members and the market about new wireless technologies and business models. Wapa offers its members regulatory advice, technical training, a code of conduct, and a forum for knowledge sharing and business-enablement opportunities.

Wapa is positioned to be an interface between the communications regulator (Icasa), network operators, service providers and consumers. Wapa regularly makes submissions and presentations to the government on regulations affecting the wireless industry. Wapa is tirelessly lobbying for more progressive and efficient spectrum management in South Africa and is focusing on the possibilities of dynamic unlicensed spectrum for interference-free access.