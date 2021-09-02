Watch | Liquid Intelligent Technologies executives on the ‘science of cybersecurity’

Cybersecurity is a crucial priority for business, not only to protect information, but to save data and control privacy. Cyberattacks have the potential to make an organisation’s information inaccessible, thereby impacting their reputation leading to financial consequences.

Cybercriminals are inventing newer techniques to gather information. The domino effect on the economy and businesses alike sparks off the urgent need to implement cybersecurity strategies.

The only real way to ensure that you are protected against cyberthreats, frauds and attacks is to have a resilient cybersecurity framework in place.

Experts at Liquid Intelligent Technologies, together with TechCentral, put together a “science of cybersecurity” webinar where you can learn how to protect yourself and your business from cyberattacks.

The webinar features Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa, Ignus de Villiers, group head of cybersecurity, Boyd Chislett, chief business officer: South Africa, and Craig van Rooyen, chief commercial officer: South Africa. The webinar is hosted by TechCentral’s Daniel Robus.