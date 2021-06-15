What Vodacom bosses are paid

Shameel Joosub earned R55-million before tax in the 2021 financial year, a 26% increase on the previous year’s R43.4-million, according to a regulatory filing.

Tax, however, zapped a big chunk of that pie, with Joosub left with “just” R30.3-million after the receiver of revenue claimed his portion, Vodacom’s 2021 annual report states.

Joosub’s package was made up of the following elements:

Raisibe Morathi, Vodacom’s newly appointed group chief financial officer, was paid a total of R14-million. However, nearly half of this was taken by the South African Revenue Service, leaving R7.7-million.

Morathi, who was appointed as CFO on 1 November 2020, took home guaranteed pay of R3.75-million. She received a cash sign-on bonus of about R6-million.

Former CFO Till Streichert, who resigned effective 30 June 2020, was paid almost £180 000 (R15.5-million) before tax in the 2021 financial year. That compares to the £1.1-million he was paid in 2020, when he worked a full year. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media