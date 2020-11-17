When should a business move into the cloud? - TechCentral

As technology advances, many more businesses are migrating their services, applications and platforms into the cloud. By doing so, they experience a notable increase in productivity, coupled with fewer IT issues and a reduction in expenditure. Companies who are not taking advantage of cloud technology in today’s competitive business environment face greater and more frequent security risks, less flexibility, more difficulty in collaborating both internally and externally, and increasing IT costs.

What is the cloud?

In simple terms, the cloud refers to computing which is based on the Internet and is made up of numerous servers and data storage centres. These servers and data storage centres are located offsite and allow users to access various applications through high-speed and heavily encrypted connections. This form of enhanced IT service ensures users with straightforward access to software and data via any Internet-connected device and is not dependant on physical location.

What is cloud migration?

Cloud migration is a process that entails the transfer of all technological business processes and data to the cloud domain. This entire process requires a considerable amount of planning and preparation but can be implemented relatively easily with the assistance of a reputable and experienced IT service provider.

Each business has different requirements, and these will influence the extent of their migration to the cloud. Requirements such as data storage, file sharing, security and data recovery, as well as the different types of cloud services on offer, are all considerations that must be carefully investigated. Having a clear idea of what the company’s essential requirements are will ensure that the appointed IT service provider furnishes it with a customised and well-structured cloud computing solution.

Types of cloud services

Cloud services fall into four categories, all of which remain current for real-time upgrades and software updates to take place. These four categories are:

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

This type of cloud service is the most basic and is used for Internet-based access to storage and power. IaaS allows a business to rent the IT infrastructure it requires from a cloud server provider, without having to invest considerable capital.

Platform as a service (PaaS)

PaaS quickly provides users with the tools that they need to build mobile or Web applications over the Internet without having first to set up the required servers, networks, databases and storage.

Software as a service (SaaS)

SaaS delivers software applications over the Internet for easy access to applications on all devices at the same time.

Functions as a service (FaaS)

FaaS avoids the complex building, launching and maintenance of applications, and allows users to develop, run and manage applications, as well as execute certain codes in response to specific events.

What are the benefits of migrating to the cloud?

Cost savings

The foremost benefit for a business to migrate to the cloud is the considerable cost benefit that they will achieve. Companies no longer have to purchase expensive servers and other necessary hardware. They can also relinquish their obligations to maintain the costly infrastructure and associated applications.

Affordable disaster recovery

Disaster recovery plans have, until now, been prohibitively expensive – especially for small companies. Cloud computing allows businesses of all sizes to implement reliable and secure recovery solutions, ensuring critical business continuity.

Increased security

Sensitive data is stored offsite and, should any company computers be lost, damaged or stolen, the data will always remain accessible. In addition, regular security updates guarantee that the cloud will provide far more extensive control over user access to data.

Improved flexibility

Cloud migration allows for quick scalability in situations where a company may need to quickly up or downscale its operations due to the prevailing business or economic conditions.

Although cloud migration is not without its risks, companies need to weigh its benefits against these possibilities. Moving a business’s technology to the cloud will undoubtedly enable a company to become more competitive and agile. Any company wanting to reinforce its brand and experience further growth needs to design and implement a cloud strategy concurrently with an experienced cloud hosting provider.

Credible cloud hosting providers should be able to supply a track record of their successful cloud migration projects in terms of implementation, training and ongoing support. For professional IT assistance with a quick turnaround time, please contact Westech.

About Westech

Westech has transformed the nature of IT support services in South Africa with its fast turnaround times, high standard of personalised customer support, and the latest hardware and software. Since 1994, the company has provided over 225 000 hours of technical support to its customers. This innovative company has designed a mobile application to assist its clients with instant access to an IT support desk. Customer satisfaction regarding its fast service, decreased downtime and reduced costs are recognised through its long-lasting mutual relationships. For additional information, visit Westech or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube or Instagram.