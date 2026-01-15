Why enterprises are turning to Cohesity for cyber resilience

Enterprise organisations face increasing data volumes, advanced cyberthreats, and higher demands for availability and recovery. Leaders are questioning whether current data resilience strategies can ensure security, governance and scalability without adding unnecessary operational risk or cost.

A significant change has transformed the enterprise data resilience landscape. With Veritas’s enterprise data resilience capabilities available through Cohesity, organisations now have access to a new, unified, modern data platform. This combines proven reliability with Cohesity’s scalable, AI-driven architecture. The result is a complete solution that improves recovery, simplifies operations and boosts cyber resilience.

Cohesity’s approach is grounded in five guiding principles: speed, scale, security, simplicity and intelligence. For leadership teams, these principles deliver clear benefits: faster recovery during incidents; predictable performance as data grows; reduced exposure to cyberthreats and easier management across complex environments.

Through Axiz, these capabilities are delivered locally at scale across South Africa

In partnership with Axiz, a leading IT distributor, customers throughout South Africa will be able to deliver these enterprise-grade data security solutions to the market.

“Enterprise resilience has become a critical business priority – reflected in an organisation’s ability to recover quickly from disruption, operate securely and maintain trust in business-critical data,” says Elvira Scheller, GM at Axiz.

“Achieving this requires a unified approach that brings together enterprise-grade data protection, secure and reliable recovery and intelligent data security across hybrid and cloud environments. With Cohesity’s AI-powered data security and management platform, complemented by proven NetBackup capabilities, organisations gain a flexible path to modernisation that strengthens cyber resilience without unnecessary disruption. Through Axiz, these capabilities are delivered locally at scale across South Africa, supported by the expertise required to protect critical data and sustain long-term resilience.”

Comprehensive protection

The platform protects workloads across on-premises infrastructure, cloud platforms and SaaS applications. It provides consistent governance and visibility wherever critical data is stored. By merging backups, archives and other secondary data into a single, manageable environment, organisations gain operational clarity while lowering the costs associated with managing fragmented systems.

Modernising recovery without disruption

Many enterprises depend on NetBackup to protect mission-critical workloads. NetBackup DirectIO introduces a modern data path that speeds up recovery and enhances resilience while preserving current operational workflows.

By connecting NetBackup directly to Cohesity SpanFS, the web-scale file system behind the platform, DirectIO, eliminates limitations of older architectures and third-party deduplication storage. Recovery performance scales effectively as environments expand, supporting both focused and large-scale recovery scenarios.

For business and security leaders, the advantages are significant: faster recovery, simpler infrastructure that reduces operational risk, stronger cyber resilience through immutable backups and a lower total cost of ownership without disruptive migrations. DirectIO enables organisations to modernise their NetBackup environments confidently while maintaining daily operations.

Unified protection across hybrid environments

As enterprise data spreads across various locations and cloud settings, fragmented data resilience strategies can increase risk and limit visibility. Cohesity cyber resilience offerings address this by bringing together backup, recovery and security functions in one scalable platform.

The cyber resilience portfolio supports on-premises, cloud-native and SaaS workloads. It ensures consistent policy enforcement and easier management across diverse environments. This unified approach lessens operational friction while strengthening security, especially for organisations handling sensitive or regulated data.

Security and intelligence embedded by design

Cohesity includes advanced security features natively in the platform. Encryption, immutability, air-gapping, and multi-factor authentication are enhanced with AI-driven ransomware detection, threat scanning and vulnerability insights.

Generative AI and machine learning help organisations extract actionable intelligence from secondary data, enabling quicker decision-making and improved incident response. By integrating protection, intelligence and automation, Cohesity allows organisations to boost cyber resilience without adding unnecessary complexity.

Flexible adoption for evolving enterprise needs

Cohesity provides various adoption methods. Organisations can improve existing setups with NetBackup DirectIO, standardise protection across different workloads with Cohesity’s cybersecurity solution, or implement both as part of a broader resilience strategy.

This flexibility is essential for business and security leaders. It allows progress without unnecessary disruption, aligns investment with risk priorities and supports a resilient operating model as data volumes rise and threats evolve.

“Organisations across South Africa are facing a perfect storm of rapidly growing data, increasingly aggressive cyber threats, and rising expectations for availability and recovery,” says Kate Mollett, regional director, Cohesity South Africa.

“What we’re seeing is a clear shift in how leaders think about resilience – it’s no longer just about protection and recovery but having a unified, intelligent platform that enables secure recovery, strong governance and long-term scalability.

“By bringing together Cohesity’s AI-driven architecture with proven enterprise capabilities, and working closely with partners like Axiz, we’re helping customers strengthen cyber resilience in a practical, cost-effective way without adding operational complexity.”

Strengthen your organisation’s data resilience today. Find out more at [email protected].