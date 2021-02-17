Yaxxa Western Cape makes remote working easy - TechCentral

Despite only opening in April last year, Yaxxa’s Western Cape branch has been fortunate to assist many customers during what proved to be a tough year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the resultant lockdowns and the need to often work remotely.

“This year will no doubt continue to hold similar challenges,” says Yaxxa Western Cape’s sales director, Ricky de Oliveira.

“That’s why our various business solutions can be tailor-made to suit our clients’ specific needs – whether these are in an office or at a remote location,” he adds.

Yaxxa was founded in 2016 by four partners with a combined 48 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry.

Yaxxa Western Cape is united behind the company’s vision of bringing its customers new and fresh ideas, constant development and evolving its products to guarantee cost-effective and value for money solutions.

One of these innovative products is Yaxxa’s cloud-based PBX solution.

“Our virtual PBX solutions include Web-based management, which allows our clients to edit user extensions, manage features, view call logs and much more. It is completely scalable, modular and customisable to their specific needs.

“In addition, mobile apps and failover call forwarding allow our clients to take calls on a cellphone. Loss of Internet or power has a minimal effect on their business operations as calls go straight to mobile phones. In fact, one of our most popular phones can be powered directly from a laptop or portable power bank in the event of load shedding,” De Oliveira explains.

An advantage of Yaxxa’s hosted or cloud-based communication is that it is highly cost effective and there is no need to subscribe to phone lines separately. Everything is bundled into a simple monthly subscription.

“The drive to take South African businesses to the forefront of the digital revolution is what fuels our passion. Technology has rapidly changed the face of business and long gone are the days of switchboards in offices.

You can now answer your calls on the go, anytime. A business only needs one virtual PBX to do this, regardless of how many branches it has

"You can now answer your calls on the go, anytime. A business only needs one virtual PBX to do this, regardless of how many branches it has. For example, transferring a call from Rondebosch to Sutherland is as easy as transferring a call from a switchboard to a colleague in the same office," De Oliveira explains.

All Yaxxa Western Cape’s high-quality converged voice and data solutions are developed, managed and controlled by Yaxxa.

“As a major player in the South African business telecoms market, Yaxxa partners only with the best upstream providers. Yaxxa Western Cape provides a seamless onboarding experience. We solve our clients’ communication frustrations and pain points, so that they can focus on their business,” says de Oliveira.

The company does this by ensuring that its business solutions are built on its in-depth understanding of who you are, what you do and your current and future needs. “Our offering is modular by design, ensuring that our clients’ future growth and direction are easily accommodated, guaranteeing ongoing continuity for their business,” De Oliveira explains.

The company’s business solutions also include office automation, Internet-of-things products, video conferencing, software integrations, CCTV and access control, cybersecurity, and a range of thermometer-type scanners, to name a few.

For more information, contact Yaxxa Western Cape at 021 207 3300 or 083 627 3366, e-mail ricardo@yaxxa.co.za or visit the Yaxxa Western Cape Facebook page.