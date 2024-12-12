A remarkable year for TechCentral – and for South Africa

More history is sometimes written in a single year than in the entire decade preceding it. It feels to me like 2024 was one of those years.

The biggest event in South Africa in 2024 was undoubtedly the general election in May, which brought about the biggest change to the political landscape since the dawn of democracy 30 years ago.

The ANC lost its majority, forcing the former liberation movement into a government of national unity with other political parties for the first time. It chose wisely, leaving the radical left out in the cold.

It’s early days, but the GNU has brought a measure of much-needed stability to our politics. The longer this can hold, the better for the country’s long-term prospects. After the disaster that was Jacob Zuma’s corruption-stained era, and after his successor Cyril Ramaphosa’s disappointing first time as president, most sensible South Africans breathed a big sigh of relief on the expectation that, just maybe, the country’s long downward slide might be stopped.

Again, it’s early days, but there are signs that positive momentum is starting to build – at least at a national level. Unfortunately, the positive vibes of the GNU have not filtered down to South Africa’s richest province, Gauteng, or to the long-suffering residents of its biggest cities, including Johannesburg, which certainly can no longer claim to be a “world-class African city” given the current sorry state of affairs.

In the ICT sector, Solly Malatsi, the Democratic Alliance MP appointed as communications minister in the GNU, has been a breath of fresh air. The jury is still out on whether Malatsi will succeed in tackling the myriad problems facing the sector – from the SABC’s broken funding model to the broadcasting digital migration fiasco to attracting new foreign investment – but he seems to be off to a good start. Of course, we’d like to see him pick up the pace in 2025.

Trump, tech, Eskom

Internationally, the US election – and Donald Trump’s victory – was undoubtedly the global news story of the year. Like him or loathe him (no one seems to be on the fence about him), there’s a wild ride ahead for the world with him back in the White House – and Elon Musk at his side. How his second term in office will impact South Africa isn’t yet clear, but we’d be wise not to alienate the man. As the US/China trade war intensifies, we must be careful not to be seen to be picking sides.

On the technology front, the big story this year (as it was in 2023) was artificial intelligence – heck, it will probably be the biggest story again in 2025. Other notable tech stories this year included the rapid advancements in quantum computing, the turmoil in the semiconductor industry (Nvidia’s rise to superstardom and Intel’s slide into crisis) and the rise of China’s electric car industry, which will become even more pronounced in the second half of this decade.

In South Africa, Eskom brought load shedding to an end (touch wood) – helped, of course, by the rapid installation by homeowners and businesses of gigawatts of rooftop solar in recent years. Long may the power remain on! Kudos must also go to Eskom’s management team and board, and especially to its immensely capable chairman, Mteto Nyati, who has clearly brought solid governance discipline to the organisation.

Major reforms to the electricity industry are also making good progress, and Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, by most accounts, has done a good job so far of liberalising the sector and opening it up to competition. These reforms must go further; and they could form the basis for South Africa’s economic recovery. One hopes success in energy reform will embolden the government to do the same in other sectors where the dead hand of the state is actively impeding development (such as in logistics).

The mood in the country has improved noticeably in recent months. There are signs that businesses are beginning to open the spending taps again, albeit it cautiously. Let’s hope this momentum builds in 2025 and beyond, and that real economic growth materialises in the coming years to start to deal with the unemployment crisis and South Africa’s other intractable social problems. A tide that lifts all boats is crucial to keeping South Africa on course and the political radicals on the left at bay.

TechCentral’s excellent 2024

TechCentral, I’m pleased to report, had another excellent year. We achieved record readership in 2024, growing our unique visitors by 40% compared to 2023. The average time spent by you, our valuable readers, on the website also ticked up nicely. We’re going to focus on growing that metric even more next year, with a relentless focus on producing the best technology journalism in South Africa while studiously avoiding the use of clickbait and other lowbrow methods of driving traffic.

TechCentral’s video podcasts – including the TechCentral Show and TCS+ — continued to show excellent growth, too, in 2024. Our two new podcast series, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, were very well received.

There is no doubt in my mind that TechCentral already produces the best business technology podcasts in South Africa. That said, we have big plans for new, high-quality productions in the new year. I’d like to thank the incredible guests who joined us in-studio this year and for the wonderful and insightful conversations that were had. We look forward to many more.

Backed by the best sales and customer relationship team in the business – led by Publishared’s Michelle Losco – our small but focused editorial team continued to punch well above its weight this year. We’ll be working hard to build on 2024’s momentum in the new year, but for now it’s time for a well-deserved rest.

The entire TechCentral team wishes you, our valued readers, a wonderful festive break and a productive, healthy and happy new year. Let’s build on 2024’s successes in 2025.

Duncan McLeod

Editor: TechCentral