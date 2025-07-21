Africa’s phone king eyes $1-billion Hong Kong listing

Shenzhen Transsion Holdings, the biggest seller of mobile phones in Africa, is weighing a second listing in Hong Kong, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Transsion is in talks with advisers about an offering that could raise about US$1-billion, though the exact size, as well as timing, hasn’t been determined, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Considerations are at an early stage and the company may decide not to pursue a Hong Kong listing, they added. Transsion didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Transsion already trades in Shanghai, where its shares have retreated 22% this year, leaving it with a market value of about $12-billion.

Proceeds from listings in Hong Kong have climbed to about $16-billion in 2025, driven in large part by companies that already trade on mainland exchanges, including battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL).

Transsion sold 201 million mobile phones worldwide in 2024, taking top spot in Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Philippines, as well as Africa, according to the company’s website. Its mobile brands are Tecno, Infinix and Itel. — Julia Fioretti, Pei Li and Dave Sebastian, with Jessica Sui, (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

