Telkom has a new logo and brand identity

South Africa’s oldest telecommunications operator, Telkom, has a new brand identity, including a refreshed logo.

The company, which has been performing well financially – and has a share price that has risen sharply this year as a result – said the new visual identity makes use of a “bright and bold colour palette” and what it called the “Dynamic T”.

“Our Telkom ‘T’ logo is iconic and a symbol of our connectivity, reliability and innovation. As we signal the future, we will refresh our ‘T’ logo as a commitment to staying dynamic and relevant to the needs of our customers,” according to a company statement about the changes.

The brand changes come after Telkom last month reported a 62.4% rise in full-year earnings and boosted cash flow, allowing it to resume dividends for the first time in four years.

“This year’s robust performance and strategic execution allow us to share the fruits of our success with shareholders by distributing both an ordinary and a special dividend. In total, the group will return R1.3-billion to its shareholders,” Telkom said in a statement.

Telkom declared a final dividend of R1.63/share and a special dividend of 98c/share, thanks to proceeds from the disposal of its mast and tower business Swiftnet, Reuters reported at the time. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

