BBG’s next masterpiece is here: Sea Point’s Mont Reve

One year since the launch-day sellout of Dolce Vita, the Berman Brothers Group is back with one of the most anticipated mixed-use developments on the Atlantic seaboard.

Berman Brothers Group (BBG), the acclaimed developers behind some of the Atlantic seaboard’s most sought-after residences, such as Dolce Vita and Station House, has unveiled its latest masterpiece – Mont Reve. This ultra-luxurious mixed-use development is set to elevate sophisticated coastal living in the heart of Sea Point, one of Cape Town’s most vibrant and desirable neighbourhoods. It offers:

Furnished studio and one-bed hotel suites

One-, two- and three-bedroom residences priced from R3.95-million

Ultra-luxury penthouses

43 Regent Road, Sea Point

Construction already underway

Sales launch online on 26 March at 1pm

A coastal oasis at a prestigious address

Situated at 43 Regent Road, Mont Reve offers a rare opportunity to own a residence at one of South Africa’s most sought-after addresses. With its contemporary design, world-class amenities and breathtaking views, this development promises to set a new standard for urban seaside living.

It includes 54 meticulously designed apartments, 46 dedicated hotel suites and a curated retail space on the ground floor. From stylish one-bedroom apartments to expansive penthouses, Mont Reve caters to discerning homeowners, investors and lifestyle seekers alike.

Elevated living – where life meets style

Every element of Mont Reve has been thoughtfully crafted to deliver an unparalleled living experience. Residents will enjoy world-class amenities, including three swimming pools – one reserved for hotel guests, one exclusively for apartment residents and a rooftop pool dedicated to penthouse owners – ensuring a sense of privacy and exclusivity.

Beyond the pools, Mont Reve boasts 1 500m² of curated retail space, featuring boutique shopping and dining. Among the exciting additions is the much-anticipated homecoming of New York Bagels, a beloved local favourite. Residents will also benefit from secure parking, air conditioning and a dedicated reception area, while hotel guests enjoy premium concierge services and fully furnished suites that deliver five-star hospitality with the comforts of home.

The best of Sea Point at your doorstep

Living at Mont Reve means immersing yourself in the best that Sea Point has to offer. Just steps from the iconic Sea Point promenade and Pavilion, residents can enjoy leisurely strolls along the coastline, morning swims or a sunset jog with an ocean backdrop. The area’s lively main road is lined with boutiques, artisanal coffee shops and high-end restaurants, giving it the feel of a bustling European piazza.

With The Mojo Market just 50m away and renowned dining destinations like La Perla, The Nines and NV-80 Grill & Bar within a short walk, Mont Reve places you at the centre of the neighbourhood’s cosmopolitan energy. Convenience is paramount, with Woolworths, The Point Mall and fitness studios such as The Movement Lab all within 400m.

Exquisite residences tailored to every lifestyle

Mont Reve offers an exclusive selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all designed with sophistication and comfort in mind. Featuring high-end finishes, spacious layouts and seamless indoor-outdoor flow, these residences embody the pinnacle of coastal luxury.

One-bedroom apartments (priced from R4.05-million) are ideal for professionals and investors seeking a secure, stylish lock-up-and-go in the heart of Cape Town’s most dynamic suburb.

Two-bedroom apartments (priced from R7.795-million) are designed for those who appreciate space, style and convenience, offering stunning ocean or mountain views.

Three-bedroom apartments (priced from R14.7-million) represent the pinnacle of prestige, with expansive interiors, state-of-the-art finishes and breathtaking views.

Three-bedroom penthouses (POA) set a new benchmark in opulent living for those seeking the ultimate in luxury. They feature a private rooftop pool, vast entertainment areas and unparalleled craftsmanship.

A lucrative investment opportunity

Sea Point’s property market continues to thrive, making Mont Reve an exceptional investment. The inclusion of 46 hotel suites on the first two floors offers a lucrative opportunity for short-term rentals, catering to the ever-growing demand from tourists, digital nomads and business travellers seeking premium accommodation.

Investors will benefit from:

Fully furnished and managed suites

Short and long-term Atlantic seaboard rental demand

VAT-inclusive prices and no transfer duties

Section 13sex tax benefits

Developed by visionaries, built for the future

Behind Mont Reve is a team of industry-leading professionals dedicated to delivering excellence. BBG, with over 35 years of experience, has a proven track record of developing landmark properties that stand the test of time. The project is designed by the award-winning Robert Silke & Partners, known for its expertise in large-scale residential and hospitality design. Construction is led by R+N Master Builders, a name synonymous with fine craftsmanship and integrity.

Secure your place in Sea Point’s most exclusive new development – browse the website.

Mont Reve is more than a residence; it is a lifestyle statement. Whether you are seeking a stylish seaside retreat, a secure family home or a high-yield investment, this development offers an unmatched opportunity in Cape Town’s premier coastal suburb.

With construction already underway and demand soaring, now is the time to secure your place in this extraordinary development.