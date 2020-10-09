How government can improve service delivery and equality - TechCentral

The coronavirus pandemic has created unprecedented challenges and offers an opportunity for government to be integrated and digitised by finding innovative ways of providing and delivering services to South Africans.

BCX believes the recent crisis reveals a need for government to fully embrace the power of digital transformation. In its latest article, BCX outlines that now is the time for government to move toward an integrated, digitised public service that makes government services available to all and reduces costs and delivery turnaround times. “Now is the time,” says BCX, “for the public sector to step up its response, taking hold of this opportunity to make bold steps in policy, structure and operations.”

The article, Pandemic Highlights Need for an Integrated Public Sector In SA, emphasises the most important public sector responses to ensure the creation of a truly integrated, digitised public sector.

BCX has also created an infographic displaying how a policy of digital transformation can move government from a sector with a positive vision but grappling with integration, legacy and resource challenges, to a coordinated, digitally driven government that is empowered to effectively serve and engage with its citizens. A move, says BCX, that will ultimately strengthen the relationship between the public sector, business and citizens and realise the vision of an empowered, future-forward nation.

The full-sized infographic is available for free download here.

