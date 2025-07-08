Fast-growing Beira port to get private mobile network

Terminal operator Cornelder de Moçambique will deploy a private mobile network in Mozambique’s fast-growing central port of Beira.

Sedna Africa, a provider of industrial IT and connectivity solutions, has secured a landmark contract for a project it said will “significantly enhance safety, productivity and operational efficiency at one of the region’s most critical transport hubs”.

Sedna, which has already built private LTE networks for mining operations in the region, said the private mobile network will help the Beira port modernise its operations and drive safety, productivity and automation. It has built similar solutions for the likes of Anglo American, African Rainbow Minerals, Zimplats and Sibanye Stillwater, Thungela and DRA.

The reality is Africa’s ageing infrastructure simply cannot meet the demands of modern industrial use cases

“The deployment marks a major step in Sedna’s expansion beyond mining into other heavy industry sectors such as ports, manufacturing, and oil and gas,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The reality is Africa’s ageing infrastructure simply cannot meet the demands of modern industrial use cases — particularly when it comes to connectivity,” said Senda MD Anton Fester.

“Almost every major port on the continent still operates on narrowband technologies with limited data throughput, hampering digital transformation efforts. This is where mobile private networks come in. They deliver reliable, high-throughput connectivity that is mission-critical for safety, automation and productivity — whether at ports, in mining or across other heavy industries,” Fester said.

Efficiency

The Port of Beira is a critical maritime facility for Mozambique and sub-Saharan Africa, said Cornelder MD Jan de Vries. “The planned infrastructure and improvement projects aim to significantly enhance its efficiency, capacity and operational capabilities,” he said.

“Improved port infrastructure and efficiency will attract more trade, boosting economic growth. Enhanced capabilities will support industries, create jobs and generate revenue. Modernising, digitising and focusing on safety and automation are critical components of these plans, ensuring the port is future-fit.” – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

