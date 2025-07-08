MultiChoice hit with multimillion-rand fine for privacy ‘breaches’

Nigeria’s data protection agency has fined MultiChoice Nigeria, Africa’s biggest pay-television company, ₦766-million (R8.9-million) for allegedly violating the country’s data protection law, a spokesman said.

MultiChoice, which operates pay-TV services DStv and GOtv in Nigeria, has faced legal and regulatory hurdles in the past two years from authorities regarding contentious price hikes and tax disagreements. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Babatunde Bamigboye, head of legal at the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), said the penalty follows an investigation initiated a year ago, prompted by suspected breaches of subscribers’ privacy rights and illegal cross-border transfer of personal data.

“The depth of data processing by MultiChoice is patently intrusive, unfair, unnecessary and disproportionate,” affecting not only subscribers but also their associates,” Bamigboye said in a statement late on Sunday.

Despite a directive to implement remedial measures, MultiChoice’s efforts were deemed unsatisfactory, Bamigboye said. — Camillus Eboh, (c) 2025 Reuters

