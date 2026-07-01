Big change at top of Tarsus Distribution

Emile Burger is stepping down as CEO of Tarsus Distribution, the company said on Wednesday. He had been in the role for 14 months.

Burger, who served as chief financial officer before taking the top job, is leaving for “personal reasons” and will remain during a notice period to hand over to interim CEO Emmanouil Revmatas.

Revmatas joined Tarsus Distribution as GM in October 2025, meaning he steps into the interim CEO role after less than a year at the company. Before Tarsus, he spent nearly three years as chief sales officer at NXT:FWD in a part-time capacity, overlapping with a self-employed consulting stint that ran from 2022 to 2025.

Burger did not indicate his next move, saying only that he intended to take a break

The Tarsus board said it has begun a search for a permanent successor.

Tarsus Distribution is owned by Alviva Holdings, a formerly JSE-listed holding company whose other subsidiaries include Axiz and Pinnacle.

Alviva CEO Pierre Spies said Burger had made a lasting impact on the business, first as CFO and then as CEO.

Burger did not indicate his next move, saying only that he intended to take a break before pursuing new challenges. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media