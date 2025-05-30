New CEO to take reins at Tarsus Distribution

Tarsus Distribution, one of South Africa’s largest technology distributors, has announced that its CEO, Gary Pickford, is stepping down.

Pickford will be replaced by Emile Burger with effect from 1 June, though Pickford will stay on for a month to ensure a seamless handover.

Burger had been serving as Tarsus chief financial and operating officer, and so he is intimately familiar with the Alviva-owned business. In this role, he spearheaded the diversification of the company’s offering and expanded relationships with key partners.

It’s with a heavy heart that I resign from my role as CEO, but I’m excited to take the next step in my career

He has a BCom in accounting, a BCom in financial management and an MBA.

“My focus will be on enhancing our capabilities, deepening and expanding our partner ecosystem, and advancing Tarsus’s commitment to inclusive growth, ensuring we drive both innovation and economic impact,” said Burger in a statement.

Pickford said: “It’s with a heavy heart that I resign from my role as CEO, but I’m excited to take the next step in my career. I still have much to offer this industry and look forward to new ways I can continue contributing to it.”

Once he leaves Tarsus, Pickford will join another Alviva subsidiary, Digital Generation, as its regional sales director for the Western Cape. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

