H3C and Tarsus ignite a new channel growth engine for Africa’s digital economy

Success doesn’t happen in isolation. The partnership between H3C and Tarsus Distribution demonstrates how aligned vision and complementary strengths can create value that extends beyond any single company.

The recent H3C digital tour partner event, hosted with Tarsus Distribution, brought this partnership to life. Designed around the theme “H3C + Tarsus + Partner = Success”, the event celebrated not just products, but the people, purpose and collaboration powering digital transformation across industries.

Ethan Shen, H3C channel director of South Africa, stated: “As a global leader in digital and AI solutions, H3C is truly honored to collaborate with an exceptional partner like Tarsus Distribution, which has 40 years of deep-rooted presence in the African market. We firmly believe that by combining our technological strengths and local insights, we can deliver smarter and more reliable digital transformation solutions to customers and businesses across Africa.”

A partnership built on shared vision

Tarsus Distribution is an innovator in Africa’s technology supply chain, partnering with the world’s leading IT vendors and the continent’s top value-added resellers and systems integrators to deliver customer-centric solutions.

At its core, the H3C-Tarsus partnership is about synergy. H3C brings world-class digital infrastructure: networking, cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and security, while Tarsus adds deep market knowledge, strong channel relationships and proven go-to-market expertise.

Riaan Swart, general manager enterprise – traditional technologies of Tarsus Distribution, highlighted: “With 40 years of experience, Tarsus understands partnering with the correct companies, whether it’s our resellers or suppliers, that will deliver solutions that delights our partners and their customers.”

Together, the two organisations provide partners with easier access to next-generation technologies, co-develop solutions for vertical industries and support opportunities in education, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and hospitality. This partnership is designed to scale with market needs and drive continuous growth across the ecosystem.

Strategic alignment unlocking new revenue

Strategic alignment between vendor and distributor unlocks new possibilities. Through a partner-first framework, H3C and Tarsus support joint solution development, technical integration and co-selling.

This alignment has opened new revenue channels, from cloud-based services and smart internet of things deployments to AI-powered analytics and automation. Integration across cloud, network and security platforms allows partners to deliver complete digital transformation solutions that meet real customer needs.

Every part of the strategy – from enablement to delivery – drives long-term growth. With shared branding, co-marketing and joint technical development, partners gain more than products. They gain momentum.

Building long-term value through training and enablement

Knowledge is the foundation of lasting partnerships. That’s why H3C and Tarsus are committed to training and enablement.

Through workshops, certifications and hands-on sessions, partners learn not just how to sell, but how to implement, optimise and innovate. Continuous learning builds confidence. Confidence builds capability. Capability builds value for partners, customers and the wider ecosystem.

Meanwhile, H3C’s research and development investment keeps technology ahead of the curve. Innovation hubs and open platforms encourage third-party integration, extending the reach and functionality of H3C solutions. This is a partnership model that rewards curiosity, collaboration and ongoing improvement.

A spotlight on H3C CAS

H3C CAS (cloud automation system) is a key pillar of H3C’s technology portfolio. As an independently developed virtualisation platform, CAS delivers high performance, stability and scalability while simplifying data centre management.

It integrates computing, storage, networking and security into unified infrastructure. Its architecture – built around virtualisation, resource management and intelligent orchestration – supports hybrid cloud deployments and multi-tenant environments. CAS offers carrier-grade reliability, fast recovery and intelligent scheduling, giving enterprises a strong foundation for cloud-native transformation.

Solving real-world pain points

CAS is designed to address the challenges facing modern IT operations: efficiency, simplicity, stability, security, scalability and interoperability.

It consolidates resources to reduce cost, provides unified management to simplify operations, enhances availability through advanced fault detection, protects workloads at multiple levels and supports open integration for hybrid cloud strategies. These capabilities deliver the performance and reliability enterprises require.

Accelerating time to value

H3C’s UIS (unified infrastructure system) combines hardware and software into a pre-tuned, ready-to-use system. Fully verified and installed, it’s a true “plug-and-play” solution that gets businesses running straight out of the box.

This reduces configuration complexity, speeds up delivery and shortens time to market. For partners, that means quicker wins. For customers, faster results.

Driving a smarter future, together

The partnership between H3C and Tarsus is an excellent example of what is possible when vision is backed by aligned strategy, advanced solutions and strong partner enablement. Technology alone does not drive transformation – people and partnerships do. Together, H3C and Tarsus are empowering businesses across Africa to innovate, scale and succeed in an increasingly digital world.

In a world where speed, flexibility, and simplicity are what matter, this partnership proves that working together can turn potential into performance and ideas into results.

