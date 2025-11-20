Vox launches rewards programme to help households save more on everyday deals

Vox, one of South Africa’s leading internet and communications companies, has launched a free, tiered loyalty programme that rewards customers with instant value discounts across groceries, fast food, retail, travel, technology and education.

Delivering everyday savings to customers, the programme launches with two tiers – bronze and silver – and is free for qualifying customers, offering impressive vouchers and discounts that have an immediate financial benefit.

“The Vox loyalty programme rewards customers for great payment behaviour and for being long-standing users of our products and services,” says Claire Williamson, Vox FTTH senior product manager.

Vox customers can save money instantly on the items they purchase every week

“The programme is designed to provide our users with tangible benefits they can use to save money and improve their quality of life, every day.”

Customers qualify for the programme by being a Vox fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) subscriber and paying their account consistently via debit order. It is being launched in partnership with a specialist loyalty platform that manages established brand relationships across South Africa, and will provide customers with access to digital coupons, vouchers and discounts from the outset. This means Vox customers can save money instantly on the items they purchase every week rather than niche benefits or gimmicks.

Substantial savings

At launch, the programme introduces two tiers – bronze and silver – with gold and diamond tiers to follow, and the savings are substantial. Silver tier members will have access to grocery coupons of up to R1 250 per month at leading retailers, while bronze tier members will enjoy monthly fast-food vouchers and retail gift card discounts of around 10%.

Vox developed the programme to address two business realities. The first, a need to retain customers where non-payments are often the cause of churn. The second, is to provide even more value to customers in a saturated fibre market where differentiation and customer care make a difference. Incentivising customer payment choices and preferences and recognising those who have remained with the company are a smart way to reward loyalty and build engagement.

“We want our customers to know how important they are to our business and longevity,” says Williamson. “Their commitment to our brand should be recognised with rewards that show our commitment to them.”

From the moment customers join Vox, they can start redeeming real savings with more value unlocked as they move through the different loyalty tiers. Vox will be consistently refreshing the offers and vouchers on offer and testing new categories, like dining and health and wellness, to keep the experience dynamic and fun.

The Vox rewards model is deliberately straightforward: customers qualify by being a Vox FTTH subscriber who pays their account consistently via debit order and can immediately begin accessing benefits.

Membership is free, with rewards scaled by points earned, reinforcing Vox’s position as a market differentiator in the ISP industry as the first to offer a free rewards system.

“Households need real savings, not gimmicks,” says Williamson. “By working with loyalty rewards partners, we’re bringing grocery, food and retail value straight into the homes of our fibre customers. It’s a benefit you can use every week, and it grows the longer you stay with us.”