Big overhaul of government procurement rules

South Africa has enacted changes to its public finance laws that will reduce the red tape for projects valued at less than R2-billion where the government partners with private businesses.

The amendments to Regulation 16 of the Public Finance Management Act also introduce the concept of unsolicited proposals, where a company can pitch ideas for projects to a state institution instead of first waiting for the government to request bids.

National treasury first proposed the amendments in February last year and published the changes in a government notice on 7 February. They take effect from 1 June.

‘Best chance’

With finances of the state and government-owned companies “hollowed out”, public-private partnerships “are the best chance we have”, Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busisiwe Mavuso said in August.

Weak economic growth that’s averaged less than 1% annually over the past decade has left national treasury with few options to reduce debt repayments that consume more than a fifth of its budget and fund a rising wage bill without cutting spending to government departments. — (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: