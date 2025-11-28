Big step forward in opening South Africa’s electricity market

The National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA) has received approval from energy regulator Nersa for its market operator licence.
The licence allows the NTCSA to operate and administer a new electricity market platform in accordance with the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act. It said this marks the next step in establishing a “fair and competitive” electricity market.
“This is a significant milestone for South Africa’s evolving electricity sector. A competitive market will unlock economic and societal benefits over time by broadening participation, stimulating investment in new capacity and enhancing long-term system resilience,” said CEO Monde Bala in a statement.
An electricity market advisory forum and grid capacity allocation rules have also been established. The next step is to finalise a “market code” that will set out the guidelines for the purchase and sale of electricity involving generators, retailers and traders, and submit this to Nersa for consideration and approval.
The NTCSA is a new entity owned by Eskom that operates South Africa’s national electricity transmission system. It acts as the system and market operator. It was established to create a separate, more transparent transmission division. – (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media
