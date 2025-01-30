Know your scam: Binance helps you identify and avoid Ponzi schemes

Negative headlines about crypto are nothing new. Specifically, the term “Ponzi scheme” is often thrown around with regard to the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. If you’ve ever taken these accusations at face value, it’s time for a debunking.

It’s crucial to understand thoroughly the basics and think critically, as this will help people better comprehend and ultimately use cryptocurrency. Binance shares some tips to bust some crypto myths. Myth: crypto is a Ponzi scheme.

What is a crypto Ponzi scheme?

Imagine someone telling you that you could make a fortune in a short period of time with little to no risk. All it would take is a small investment. On top of that, imagine you were told to spread the supposed “opportunity” to as many people as possible.

This dynamic is the hallmark of a Ponzi scheme, a common scam that pays off debts to early “investors” with money taken from later “investors”. Ponzi schemes exist across industries and can arise in any setting that allows investment activity. Unfortunately, these schemes are rampant in the crypto world.

In this article, we’ll delve into how crypto Ponzi schemes typically unfold and, most importantly, what you can do to protect yourself from them.

How Ponzi schemes work

In most Ponzi schemes, there is no real “investment”, and a large majority of the profits, if not all, are collected by the scammer. Money is shuffled from new victims to prior ones, and this redistribution of funds creates an appearance of profitability that keeps the scam going.

So long as there is a sufficient influx of members, the financial fraud continues. Once this runs out, the scheme reaches a breaking point and collapses.

Here’s a run-down of the typical progression of a Ponzi scheme, summarised in three steps:

Step 1: Create an attractive scheme

Create an attractive scheme Step 2: Rewarding early investors

Rewarding early investors Step 3: The collapse

Tips to protect yourself from Ponzi schemes

It can be difficult to identify a Ponzi scheme, but here are some common signs to look out for.

Be wary of high-return crypto offers or “schemes” that lock your money under confusing and arbitrary terms. As a general reminder, it’s always best to conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.

Treat all investment opportunities that promise guaranteed high returns as possible scams. There tends to be a tradeoff between risk and reward – any investment promising both attractive return and 100% guarantee is highly suspicious.

Approach invitations to join “investing teams” with caution, especially if they’re advertising returns that seem too good to be true.

Ask for official paperwork behind any crypto investment “plan” or “scheme”. If the investment strategy is confidential or dismissed as too complex to explain, it’s likely a scam.

Question how any “scheme” generates returns for its investors. Be careful if it’s through a method you’ve never heard of before.

If you’ve been scammed by a crypto Ponzi scheme

In the unfortunate case that you find yourself the victim of a Ponzi scheme, here are some steps you can take to help mitigate the damage:

If you’ve provided sensitive details, change your passwords and freeze your bank or any other affected financial accounts immediately.

Report the incident to local law enforcement. Binance works closely with law enforcement, and their cooperation regularly results in detections and seizures. While recovering your money is far from guaranteed, this is, in most cases, the only option available.

Report the case to the website, app or social media platform’s moderators from where the scammer approached you. Provide them details like the scammer’s profile name and any other information that may help prevent others from being scammed.

Be cautious of “recovery services”. While some may offer legitimate assistance, many often make false promises or require upfront payments. Don’t get scammed twice.

Binance also encourages all users, both new and old, to read through their anti-scam series to better equip themselves against common crypto scams.

Disclaimer: This content is presented to you on an “as is” basis for general information and educational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. It should not be construed as financial advice, nor is it intended to recommend the purchase of any specific product or service. Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. This is not financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.

