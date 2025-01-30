Google’s Africa reseller network grows as organisations think Digicloud for Google Cloud

Digicloud Africa, Google’s chosen reseller enablement partner for Africa, has grown its Google reseller network across the continent to over 150 partners in just six years, helping drive business growth for resellers and business benefits for customers.

This is according to Gregory MacLennan, CEO of Digicloud Africa, who says reseller enablement is crucial as demand grows for Google Cloud benefits such as AI, data and analytics and Google Workspace.

“Unlike distributors, who simply sell products, an enablement partner like Digicloud Africa actively works with resellers to build their business, achieve at least one specialisation of the 16 categories of Google specialisation, and grow within the Google ecosystem,” he says.

Through Digicloud Africa and our Google Cloud reseller network, Google is rolling out across Africa

Digicloud Africa, launched six years ago with a vision of empowering resellers to grow Google’s footprint across the continent, was a pioneer in its approach to specialised reseller enablement. “Globally, Digicloud Africa is the longest-serving specialist Google enablement partner,” says MacLennan. “We are Google exclusive, and built our business model and reseller network from the ground up.”

MacLennan says: “When Google was trying to address Africa, we said we wanted to create scale. We launched with a vision to enable a billion people on the continent digitally with Google services, and we’re on track to achieve that with Google Cloud and services now adopted by education institutions and businesses across Africa. Through Digicloud Africa and our Google Cloud reseller network, Google is rolling out across Africa, powering meaningful business transformation.”

Digicloud now has over 150 reseller partners with experience in a wide range of industries and solutions, servicing 46 countries in Africa.

Growth opportunities

MacLennan says: “Where other clouds are slowing down, we see demand for Google Cloud and services continuing to grow across the continent, so there are strong growth opportunities for our reseller partners. While we already have over 150 reseller partners in the network, our aim is to help them enhance their expertise and achieve specialisations, so we can offer the 100 best Google certified reseller partners in Africa.

“The reason we are successful is we work with partners who want to build their businesses around the Google Cloud, and help them on the road to success.”

Organisations looking to partner with with experts on their Google Cloud journey, or resellers wanting to partner with Digicloud Africa can contact [email protected].

About Digicloud Africa

Digicloud Africa is Google’s chosen enablement partner in Africa. Through Digicloud, Google is creating an ecosystem of Google Cloud partners across the continent. Digicloud supports its partner network by providing the necessary training, tools and resources needed to implement cloud solutions and support to their customers successfully. As customer demands for technology intensify, Digicloud is increasing its investment in supporting its partners to achieve sustainable growth. Digicloud’s partner enablement helps organisations build skills around open, advanced technologies to go to market with outcome-based solutions. Find Digicloud Africa on LinkedIn.

