TCS+ | Introducing Digicloud – Google Cloud’s partner in Africa

Digicloud Africa has a big role to play in the African ICT ecosystem as Google Cloud’s enablement partner on the continent.

Two of Digicloud’s top executives recently sat down for an interview with TechCentral’s TCS+ to unpack the business, its relationship with Google, and how it serves its reseller partners and their clients in adopting Google Cloud services.

Gregory MacLennan, Digicloud’s CEO, and Louis van Schalkwyk, the company’s head of technical operations, tell TechCentral about the business and why Google Cloud services are seeing strong demand across Africa.

In this first of a succinct three-part series with Digicloud, MacLennan and Van Schalkwyk discuss:

The history of Digicloud and how it became Google Cloud’s enablement partner for Africa;

How the partnership with Google Cloud works, and why Google chooses to work through reseller partners in smaller markets like those in Africa;

The solutions on offer from Google via Digicloud; and

How companies can become Google Cloud resellers through Digicloud Africa – and why the company is encouraging more entities to sign up and go through the process of accreditation (and what’s involved).

visit www.digicloud.africa to learn more!

Listen to this episode of TCS+

