Bookmarks | Microsoft is this desperate for internet users to try Bing

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Microsoft has reached $1-million giveaway levels of desperation to attract users to Bing: Microsoft is offering a US$1-million sweepstakes to attract users to Bing. Open to users in the US, Canada, UK, France and Germany, the contest awards entries for tasks like using Bing, setting it as the default search engine and engaging in a “Bing daily streak”. Despite recent attempts, Bing’s market share remains low, with minimal impact from previous strategies. Read more on The Register DM

Apple just approved another app that streams pirated movies and TV shows: An app called Univer Note, approved by Apple as a productivity app, has been found to stream pirated movies and shows in certain regions, like France and Canada. Masked as a legitimate app, it offers free content from major streaming platforms, including recently released movies. Apple is expected to remove it soon, highlighting a lapse in App Store vetting. Read more on Engadget DM

Researchers spot black hole feeding at 40x its theoretical limit: Researchers using the Webb Telescope observed a black hole, LID-568, feeding at 40 times the Eddington Limit, a theoretical growth boundary. This rapid feeding, sustained for over 10 million years, may explain how early supermassive black holes grew quickly. Located in a dwarf galaxy, LID-568’s intense radiation interfered with star formation, showing potential for similar events across the universe. Read more on Ars Technica DM

Google claims world first as AI finds 0-day security vulnerability: An AI agent has discovered a previously unknown zero-day exploitable memory-safety vulnerability in widely used real-world software. It’s the first example, at least to be made public, of such a find, according to Google’s Project Zero and DeepMind, the forces behind Big Sleep, the large language model-assisted vulnerability agent that spotted the problem . More on Forbes . TS

New BMW 1 Series review: too much tech?: The new BMW 1 Series is coming. Here’s a review on YouTube by Carwow. TS

Meet Musk’s fixer, the powerful executive reshaping Tesla: Omead Afshar is Elon Musk’s long-term aid, known for his ability to mind-meld with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. Ashfar, or “The Fixer” as he is known at Tesla, has been promoted to vice president. Read more in The Wall Street Journal . NN

Jeff Bezos and OpenAI invest in robot start-up Physical Intelligence at $2.4-billion valuation: San Francisco-based robot start-up Physical Intelligence has raised $400-million at a $2.4-billion valuation. Investors include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, OpenAI and Lux Capital. Read more on CNBC . NN