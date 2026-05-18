Bitcoin firm headed to JSE main board

Africa Bitcoin Corporation, the JSE-listed company formerly known as Altvest Capital, is moving its listing from the bourse’s junior market to the main board.

The company said the JSE has approved its application to transfer its securities from the Alternative Exchange, or AltX, to the main board, where it will be classified under the general segment. The transfer takes effect on Friday, 22 May 2026, and covers both its ordinary shares and its three classes of preferred ordinary shares.

The move follows a sub-division of the company’s ordinary share capital, approved by shareholders earlier this year. Africa Bitcoin Corporation said one of the principal reasons for that sub-division was to broaden its exchange footprint – including a potential migration to the main board and access to additional international trading platforms – by meeting the minimum issued share capital thresholds those venues require.

Its strategy is modelled on US-listed Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy, and Japan’s Metaplanet

The company’s ordinary shares trade under the code BAC. Questco Corporate Advisory will take over as the company’s JSE sponsor on the transfer date, having previously acted as its designated adviser on AltX.

The general segment classification on the main board carries a lighter application of certain JSE listings requirements. Among them, companies in the segment are not obliged to publish a results announcement within three months of their financial year-end, and do not need shareholder approval for a general authority to issue shares for cash of up to 10% of issued capital, or for share repurchases within defined limits.

The thresholds for what counts as a category-1 or category-2 transaction are also set higher than under the standard requirements. The remaining listings requirements continue to apply.

Repositioned

The company, previously a financial services group focused on helping small and medium-sized enterprises raise capital, rebranded from Altvest Capital late in 2025 as it repositioned itself as what it bills as Africa’s first listed bitcoin treasury company. The strategy – modelled on US-listed Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy, and Japan’s Metaplanet – involves issuing equity and channelling the proceeds into bitcoin, which the company holds as its primary treasury reserve asset in place of cash or bonds.

A move to the main board gives a company a higher-profile listing and access to a wider pool of investors than AltX, which is aimed at smaller and earlier-stage businesses. For Africa Bitcoin Corporation, it also marks a notable step up in stature for a still-small company pursuing an unusually concentrated and high-risk balance sheet strategy.

The shares are, however, highly illiquid, with average trading volume of just 1 795 shares a week. Thinly traded stocks of this kind are prone to outsized price movements, as even small buy or sell orders can shift the share price sharply.

Africa Bitcoin Corporation is led by CEO Warren Wheatley. The company’s bitcoin strategy is led by director Stafford Masie, a well-known technology investor in South Africa. — © 2026 NewsCentral Media