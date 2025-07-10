Bitcoin pushes higher into record territory

Bitcoin climbed to an all-time high near US$112 000 late on Wednesday, bolstered by an increased risk appetite and persistent institutional demand as traditional financial market players embraced the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

It touched a record peak of $111 988.90 and was last up 0.4% at $111 259. Since the beginning of the year, bitcoin has advanced more than 18%.

“Bitcoin is the only asset I am aware of where it becomes less risky as it grows in size,” wrote Anthony Pompliano, founder and CEO of Professional Capital Management, in a letter to investors on Wednesday.

Ether, the second-largest digital currency in terms of market capitalisation, also rallied

“There were few sophisticated capital allocators who could gain exposure when bitcoin was $100-billion to $200-billion market cap. Now that the asset is measured in trillions, almost every capital allocator on the planet can put the exposure on.”

The Trump administration’s crypto-friendly policies have bolstered digital assets overall, opening pools of capital to the sector.

For instance, Trump Media & Technology Group, run by the US president’s family, is looking to launch an exchange-traded fund that will invest in multiple crypto tokens, including bitcoin, ether, solana and ripple, according to a filing with the US markets regulator on Tuesday.

Wider rally

Bitcoin’s rally also spread to other cryptocurrencies.

Ether, the second-largest digital currency in terms of market capitalisation, also rallied, hitting a one-month high of $2 794.95. It last traded up 5.4% at $2 740.99.

Other crypto-related stocks also gained. Strategy, co-founded by the leading voice in the bitcoin treasury movement Michael Saylor, rose 4.7% to $415.41, while Coinbase Global advanced 5.4% to $373.85. — Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, (c) 2025 Reuters

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: