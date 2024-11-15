Get in the party mood for Black Friday with SKYWORTH AI Karaoke

This Black Friday, elevate your home entertainment with SKYWORTH’s AI Karaoke TVs, the X8500G (Mini LED) and Q7600G (QLED+). Designed to transform your living room into the ultimate concert stage, these models combine stunning visuals, immersive audio, and a built-in AI Karaoke mode, making them perfect for family gatherings or solo performances.

A global industry first: AI Karaoke on a Google TV

The X8500G and Q7600G are the first Google TVs to offer AI Karaoke. SKYWORTH’s proprietary Karaoke Mode allows users to experience professional-level karaoke from the comfort of their home, with features like AI Vocal Removal Technology that isolates the instrumentals on tracks, creating the space to sing your heart out.

Want to sing along to your favourite song on YouTube? No problem! You can search any singer or songs from mainstream media, including the YouTube app. The remote control doubles as a microphone, complete with voice control to make song selection effortless. With AI enhancements, you can adjust vocal pitch and volume to personalise every performance, turning any room into a live stage.

Magic Sound: where every note resounds with power

SKYWORTH’s Magic Sound series bring cinema-quality audio right into your home. Featuring a 2.1.2-channel sound system with Dolby Atmos and an integrated soundbar, the models deliver rich, room-filling audio. The combination of seven vocal units, including four tweeters optimised for high-frequency audio and powerful 50W output, ensures every detail is heard with clarity, whether it’s for movie marathons, game nights or karaoke sessions. The built-in Audio Drum 20W subwoofer enhances deep bass frequencies down to 45Hz, making action scenes and bass-heavy tracks feel incredibly powerful.

Next-level visuals and smart convenience

SKYWORTH’s X8500G and Q7600G models are crafted to deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience with a suite of advanced visual and smart features:

Stunning picture quality: Both models deliver stunning visuals. The Q7600G features QLED+ technology for vibrant colours and a wide colour gamut as well as SKYWORTH’s QLED+ precision on colour. The X8500G upgrades to QD-Mini LED, combining QLED’s vivid colours with mini-LED local dimming for deeper blacks, enhanced brightness and refined contrast. Both are powered by the Chameleon Extreme 3.0 AI processor, optimising every frame for sharpness, contrast and lifelike colour.

Both models deliver stunning visuals. The Q7600G features QLED+ technology for vibrant colours and a wide colour gamut as well as SKYWORTH’s QLED+ precision on colour. The X8500G upgrades to QD-Mini LED, combining QLED’s vivid colours with mini-LED local dimming for deeper blacks, enhanced brightness and refined contrast. Both are powered by the Chameleon Extreme 3.0 AI processor, optimising every frame for sharpness, contrast and lifelike colour. Smart features for modern living: Integrated Google TV personalises your streaming experience with access to over 700 000 movies and shows. Additionally, SKYWORTH’s Daily Family suite, tailored for users, includes Easy Access, Resource Integrated shortcuts and Daily Key hotkeys to streamline interaction with the TV. The Find My Remote feature ensures you never lose track of the remote, with a built-in buzzer for easy location.

Integrated Google TV personalises your streaming experience with access to over 700 000 movies and shows. Additionally, SKYWORTH’s Daily Family suite, tailored for users, includes Easy Access, Resource Integrated shortcuts and Daily Key hotkeys to streamline interaction with the TV. The Find My Remote feature ensures you never lose track of the remote, with a built-in buzzer for easy location. Comfortable viewing always: The matte screen technology offers an anti-glare and anti-reflection viewing experience, ideal for both day and night. With HDR support across formats like Dolby Vision and HDR10+, every detail in your content shines. The Eye Care feature reduces harmful blue light and eye fatigue with low blue light and flicker-free viewing for extended sessions. For movie lovers, precise colour and high picture quality, plus 120Hz Turbo Motion and MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) technology provide a smooth, blur-free experience by inserting additional frames.

Don’t miss out on Black Friday

This Black Friday, experience SKYWORTH’s cutting-edge technology and grab the X8500G or Q7600G at unbeatable prices. Perfect as a gift or an upgrade, these models provide an all-encompassing home entertainment experience. Available in various sizes from 55 inches to 86 inches, there’s a Magic Sound TV for every home and every entertainment need.

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get this party started!

About SKYWORTH

SKYWORTH continues to innovate and redefine the overall viewing experience, blending advanced technology with the specific lifestyle needs of its consumers. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, SKYWORTH’s products are designed to enhance every aspect of life. For more information, visit www.skyworth.co.za or follow along on social media for the latest updates: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube or LinkedIn.

