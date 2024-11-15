Meet Huawei’s trio of power-packed smartwatches

Huawei’s latest smartwatch line-up takes wearable technology to the next level, with each model offering a unique set of features tailored to different lifestyles.

From the stylish and versatile Huawei Watch GT5 Series to the rugged Huawei Watch Ultimate and the health-focused Huawei Watch D2, this collection meets the needs of fitness enthusiasts, adventurers and wellness seekers alike. Here’s a closer look at what each watch has to offer.

The Huawei Watch GT 5 Series

Huawei’s Huawei Watch GT 5 Series is designed to bridge the gap between high-end fashion and fitness functionality. Its sharp-edged, luxury-inspired design combines aerospace-grade titanium alloy and nano-ceramic materials for a premium look that’s as durable as it is stylish.

The series includes two main models: the Huawei GT 5 Pro, available in both 46mm and 42mm sizes, and the Huawei GT 5, available in 46mm and 41mm. These models also feature Huawei’s new TruSense System, which enhances the accuracy of health monitoring metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, and stress levels, and introduces the Sunflower Positioning System for highly accurate navigation, making it a trusted companion for both your daily life and active pursuits.

The Huawei GT 5 Series offers over 100 workout modes, making it an ideal choice for users of all fitness levels, whether you’re hitting the gym, running or swimming. The Sunflower Positioning System enhances outdoor adventures with improved route tracking for runners and cyclists, while the advanced Running Form Analysis provides data-driven insights to refine your technique.

For those who appreciate versatility, the Huawei Watch GT 5 Series includes Huawei’s EasyFit 3.0 mechanism, allowing users to switch between various stylish straps in seconds, ensuring a seamless transition from a workout to a night out.

Starting at R4 999, the Huawei Watch GT 5 Series is available at Huawei’s online store, Experience Stores and selected retailers.

The Huawei Watch Ultimate

For adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts, the Huawei Watch Ultimate is a powerhouse that goes beyond traditional smartwatch capabilities. Built for extreme conditions, this watch features Expedition Mode for detailed navigation and mapping, providing off-course alerts and topographic maps that guide you through challenging terrains. It’s designed with the rugged outdoors in mind, featuring a durable, dual-colour nanotech ceramic bezel and zirconium-based liquid metal case, which is a first in smartwatch technology.

This construction ensures the watch remains corrosion-resistant and waterproof, meeting the EN13319 diving equipment standard for dives up to 100m. With an impressive 14-day battery life, you can take the Huawei Watch Ultimate on long excursions without needing frequent recharges, a crucial feature for those who spend extended periods outdoors.

The Huawei Watch Ultimate isn’t just built for endurance; it’s also equipped with the Advanced Golf Course Mode, a unique feature that provides access to over 15 000 global golf course maps. With Plays-Like distance measurement, wind and slope data, and green slope direction, golfers can refine their game with accurate, real-time feedback.

Whether you’re hiking in the mountains, diving or on the golf course, the Huawei Watch Ultimate is ready to deliver performance insights and navigation data to ensure a seamless experience. With a new Green Edition, this watch also brings style to the sports enthusiast, featuring a dual-colour woven strap and golf-themed watch faces that keep you looking sharp, even in the great outdoors.

Starting at R17 999, the Huawei Watch Ultimate is available at Huawei’s online store, Experience Stores and exclusively at Vodacom Stores from R499/month over 36 months.

The Huawei Watch D2

The Huawei Watch D2 is a ground-breaking addition to Huawei’s line-up, designed specifically for those who prioritise health monitoring and wellness. This smartwatch introduces Huawei’s first wrist-based ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM), which allows users to monitor their blood pressure throughout the day and night.

With an inflatable airbag embedded within the band, the Huawei Watch D2 measures blood pressure at set intervals and during various scenarios, including standing, sitting and sleeping, providing a comprehensive overview of your health without requiring an external monitor. In a country like South Africa, where hypertension is prevalent, this feature can be a gamechanger for those managing blood pressure and heart health on a daily basis.

In addition to blood pressure monitoring, the Huawei Watch D2 offers comprehensive health metrics through its advanced TruSense System, including ECG analysis, heart rate tracking, skin temperature monitoring and sleep breathing awareness. With a single tap, users can access nine health metrics to create a detailed Health Glance report that highlights potential health risks and allows for proactive health management.

Designed for all-day wear, the Huawei Watch D2 is compact, lightweight and stylish, featuring a large, 1.82-inch display and comfortable “fluoroelastomer” straps. The D2 also supports over 80 workout modes, making it a versatile choice for users focused on both wellness and fitness.

Starting at R8 499, the Watch D2 Available at Huawei’s online store, Experience Stores and select Vodacom Stores from R245/month over 36 months.

