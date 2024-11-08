Magic moments with SKYWORTH: the TV built for gamers and sports lovers

This Black Friday and holiday season, SKYWORTH is bringing magic to your home with the new Q7700G, designed to deliver unparalleled entertainment. Whether you’re a gamer, a sports enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates high-quality sound and visuals, this TV promises to create moments of magic with every experience.

Magic moments – a symphony of sound

Experience sound as you’ve never heard it before. The Q7700G goes beyond visuals, offering 2.1.2 channel surround sound with integrated soundbar and subwoofers that deliver rich, mesmerising audio. Whether you’re chasing goals or immersed in battle, the Dolby Atmos-powered sound surrounds you with lifelike clarity, placing you at the heart of the action.

Seven integrated speakers, including four tweeters, ensure clear highs and deep lows

The powerful Audio Drum subwoofer drives bass down to 45Hz, filling the room with impactful sound

50W speakers for every screen size, ensuring equally crisp sound across the board

Dolby Atmos ensures every sound moves around you, amplifying the magic of every moment

Magic moments – next-level picture quality

Over a billion brilliant colours come to life on the Q7700G QLED+ display, creating vibrant, dynamic visuals. This TV’s wide colour gamut backlight and quantum dot structure provide not only brilliant clarity but also Eye Care technology – ensuring more comfortable viewing for extended sessions.

4K resolution at 144Hz refresh rate guarantees smooth, stutter-free visuals, perfect for fast-paced action

Chameleon Extreme 3.0 dynamically enhances picture depth, restoring lost textures and detail

Dolby Vision and HDR10+ bring cinematic brilliance, making every frame rich and lifelike

Built for gamers: play without limits

Serious gamers will love the Q7700G for its seamless performance and low-latency input. This model features AMD FreeSync Premium, auto low-latency mode (ALLM) and variable refresh rate, ensuring lag-free gameplay and a competitive edge.

FreeSync Premium eliminates tearing and stuttering for a smooth gaming experience

ALLM and HDMI 2.1 provide low-latency input, keeping you perfectly in sync with the action

Game Console Mode automatically adjusts the TV’s settings for optimal gameplay the moment you connect your console

Optimised for sports: never miss a moment

For sports fans, the Q7700G delivers an experience as close as it gets to being at the stadium. With MEMC technology and Sports Mode, these TVs transform live sports into a “real, in-the-game” experience. Every goal, pass and race becomes sharper and clearer, with smooth motion handling that captures every moment perfectly.

Sports Mode delivers sharp visuals and riveting audio for live sports

MEMC technology eliminates motion blur, keeping the action smooth and sharp

Designed for modern living: sleek, smart and convenient

Crafted with a metallic Ice-blade base and soundwave-inspired decoration strip, the Q7700G is as elegant as it is functional. The Twinkle Stellar breathing light adds a modern touch, lighting up gently when the TV is powered on, infusing your space with a sense of vitality and energy.

Google OS for easy access to apps, streaming platforms and smart home integration

Flicker-free and low blue light modes protect your eyes during extended use

Find My Remote – a revolutionary feature and a South African first that keeps the magic going by helping you locate your remote instantly, so you never miss a moment

Game day, every day: get ready for SKYWORTH Black Friday deals

Available in 55-, 65- and a 75-inch models, the SKYWORTH Q7700G is the ultimate gift for yourself or a loved one this Black Friday and holiday season, where sound, colour and performance come together for an unforgettable entertainment experience.

So, don’t miss out on the chance to experience magic moments with deals starting 28 October and running through to 31 December 2024 at participating retailers.

The magic starts now!

About SKYWORTH

SKYWORTH continues to innovate and redefine the overall viewing experience, blending advanced technology with the specific lifestyle needs of its consumers. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, SKYWORTH’s products are designed to enhance every aspect of life. For more information on SKYWORTH and its products, visit www.skyworth.co.za or follow along on social media for the latest updates: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Read more articles by SKYWORTH on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: