Dell delivers new AI experiences to South African business

Dell Technologies is making significant strides in the realm of AI with the introduction of the most comprehensive portfolio of artificial intelligence-powered PCs and workstations in the market.

Setting a new benchmark for battery life, productivity, security and performance, the PCs are tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses, prioritising customer choice and flexibility, and equipping them for a future powered by AI. The innovative solutions mark a significant step forward in Dell’s broader AI strategy, which aims to use its AI portfolio to support businesses from the desktop to the data centre to the cloud.

“From running complex AI workloads on workstations to using day-to-day AI-powered applications on laptops, the AI PC will be an important investment that pays dividends in productivity and paves the way to a smarter, more efficient future,” said Haidi Nossair, senior director, Client Solutions Group, Middle East, Turkey and Africa region, at Dell Technologies.

“Dell’s advantage starts with offering more AI PCs across the commercial portfolio from day one, catering to South African businesses’ unique needs and giving them the ability to start futureproofing for AI today.”

AI PCs for hybrid work

The neural processing unit (NPU)-equipped AI PC will grow from nearly 50 million units in 2024 to more than 167 million in 2027, representing almost 60% of all PC shipments worldwide. The NPU adds an AI acceleration engine that can take on more dedicated AI tasks, freeing up the CPU and GPU to do other things. This creates a more responsive experience and enhances performance, security, battery life and productivity.

Dell provides the world’s most intelligent, manageable and secure commercial PCs. With a new line-up of Latitude laptops and Precision mobile workstations, Dell will offer customers the broadest portfolio of commercial AI laptops and mobile workstations, from entry-level to ultra-premium laptops and workstation options. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro, Dell commercial PCs drive AI workloads and unlock new levels of productivity and efficiencies. For example, employees can now:

Collaborate more effectively. Combining the benefits of the NPU to offload capabilities like auto-framing, background blur and eye-tracking with the power efficiency of Intel Core Ultra processors gives workers up to 38% more battery life and valuable working time in a day packed with online meetings

Combining the benefits of the NPU to offload capabilities like auto-framing, background blur and eye-tracking with the power efficiency of Intel Core Ultra processors gives workers up to 38% more battery life and valuable working time in a day packed with online meetings

By distributing AI processing across the CPU, GPU and now NPU, users can create generative AI images over five times faster with Stable Diffusion, a text-to-image model. Work more securely in a hybrid work environment. More ISVs will continue to build applications for the AI PC. For example, Dell is working with CrowdStrike and Intel to offload security functions onto the device via the NPU. This provides more comprehensive threat detection, helping customers swiftly detect malicious sites and security vulnerabilities with reduced latency compared to cloud-based solutions.

More ISVs will continue to build applications for the AI PC. For example, Dell is working with CrowdStrike and Intel to offload security functions onto the device via the NPU. This provides more comprehensive threat detection, helping customers swiftly detect malicious sites and security vulnerabilities with reduced latency compared to cloud-based solutions.

AI-powered, automated services

Building on years of industry leadership in proactive, predictive automation as well as expert advice and managed services, new Dell Services capabilities help customers:

Maximise PC uptime and improve productivity with new self-healing capabilities through the ProSupport Suite for PCs. Customers who connect to Dell’s SupportAssist technology can leverage telemetry and AI to fix PC issues without human intervention. This lets IT activate Dell-authored scripts to autonomously correct blue screen errors, thermal issues and more across their entire fleet of PCs.

Customers who connect to Dell’s SupportAssist technology can leverage telemetry and AI to fix PC issues without human intervention. This lets IT activate Dell-authored scripts to autonomously correct blue screen errors, thermal issues and more across their entire fleet of PCs. Keep PC fleet refreshes on track and on budget with Dell’s managed services. When customers need new AI devices, Dell provides detailed planning, forecasting and supply chain management to enable timely, targeted multi-vendor device roll-outs.

When customers need new AI devices, Dell provides detailed planning, forecasting and supply chain management to enable timely, targeted multi-vendor device roll-outs. Adopt and maximise generative AI investments with Digital Employee Experience Services for Gen AI. These services equip employees with the tools and technology tailored for their diverse roles.

Product spotlights

Dell’s most intelligent headset portfolio in its class includes five new headsets. The Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset (WL7024) features AI-based noise-cancelling microphones that distinguish human speech signals from background noises from both the user and their audience and adjusts the level of noise cancellation based on the user’s environment. The advanced smart sensor intelligently performs tasks like mute/unmute, pause/play as long as earcup is lifted, while intuitive touch controls tailor the audio experience.

The fully refreshed Latitude portfolio features updates across the 5000, 7000 and 9000 series. Latitude 5000 is Dell’s mainstream series of devices, offering flexibility, scalability and security. The series is sustainable by design with materials ranging from recycled plastics to reclaimed carbon fibre, renewable materials and ocean-bound plastics.

The Latitude 7350/7450 Ultralights are the world’s lightest 13.3- and 14-inch premium commercial laptops. The Latitude 7455 is a premium AI laptop offering up to 21 hours of battery life stacked with a stunning 14-inch QHD+ touch display, quad speakers with AI noise reduction, Qualcomm FastConnect Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G for greater connectivity and collaboration. As Dell’s thinnest Latitude laptop ever, team members have the mobile form factor they need for productivity at the desk or on the go.

Designed for executives, salespeople and consultants, the Latitude 9450 2-in-1 provides a peek into the future of work from anywhere focused on ultra-premium design, collaboration and productivity. It boasts a haptic collaboration touchpad with support for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, a stunning QHD+ Infinity Edge display, top-firing speakers and a new HDR webcam. As new WiFi-7 capability rolls out throughout 2024, the Wi-Fi 7 capable wireless card on Latitude 9450 will expand throughput and connect us to our peers even faster. These enhancements paired with the ability to utilise AI to improve collaboration will deliver a premium new experience to end users.

Now featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, Dell’s thinnest XPS provides more power and efficiency to effortlessly tackle the most demanding tasks. This includes a dedicated NPU capable of up to 48 trillion operations per second, enabling advanced AI capabilities such as text and image creation and faster photo or video editing. XPS 13 is the first laptop in the world to offer a tandem OLED display, allowing for higher brightness than a traditional OLED display and 26 hours of battery life while streaming on an FHD+ display.

Dell has also introduced new videoconferencing monitors with upgraded convenience, a better camera and next level multitasking features. These monitors are the world’s first 23.8-inch, 27-inch and 34-inch videoconferencing monitors certified for both Microsoft Teams and Zoom. These monitors include an integrated camera, speakers and microphones to allow for a clean desk setup.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organisations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

