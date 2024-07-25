Showmax partners with QVWi on SA-made set-top box

Showmax has partnered with South African consumer electronics manufacturer QVWi to launch new streaming hardware, including a set-top box, aimed as “transforming TVs into smart TVs”.

The MultiChoice Group-owned streamer said on Thursday that it had partnered with the Durban-based company, which is owned by television manufacturer Skyworth Digital.

“From 1 August 2024, select devices will come preloaded with Showmax as a pre-installed app and a complimentary two-month subscription to Showmax Entertainment,” Showmax said in a statement.

QVWi has developed a range of hardware solutions that come bundled with the Showmax service. They include:

The “pocket-friendly” QVWi Leap TV S2 streaming stick with built-in Google Chromecast technology. “Simply plug the device into the TV’s HDMI port and start streaming shows directly from the Showmax app to the TV,” Showmax said.

The Leap S3 streaming TV box.

A range of smart TVs.

The new QVWi devices will be available from 1 August at major retailers, Showmax said. Pricing is as follows:

S2 Streaming Stick with two months of Showmax – from R999

S3 Streaming Box with two months of Showmax – from R1 199

50-inch 4K TV with two months of Showmax – from R5 999

55-inch 4K TV with two months of Showmax – from R6 799

65-inch 4K TV – from R9 999

Showmax Entertainment Mobile and Showmax Premier League Mobile subscribers will not be able to cast onto a TV using these devices. The QVWi devices are only compatible with the Showmax Entertainment plan.

The new devices support dual-band Wi-Fi and 100Mbit/s Ethernet, according to Showmax. They can be used with any streaming service, not only Showmax.

The agreement with QVWi follows Showmax’s relaunch earlier this year in partnership with NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of US media conglomerate Comcast. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media