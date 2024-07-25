Showmax partners with QVWi on SA-made set-top box

Showmax has partnered with South African consumer electronics manufacturer QVWi to launch new streaming hardware, including a set-top box, aimed as “transforming TVs into smart TVs”.
The MultiChoice Group-owned streamer said on Thursday that it had partnered with the Durban-based company, which is owned by television manufacturer Skyworth Digital.
“From 1 August 2024, select devices will come preloaded with Showmax as a pre-installed app and a complimentary two-month subscription to Showmax Entertainment,” Showmax said in a statement.
QVWi has developed a range of hardware solutions that come bundled with the Showmax service. They include:
- The “pocket-friendly” QVWi Leap TV S2 streaming stick with built-in Google Chromecast technology. “Simply plug the device into the TV’s HDMI port and start streaming shows directly from the Showmax app to the TV,” Showmax said.
- The Leap S3 streaming TV box.
- A range of smart TVs.
The new QVWi devices will be available from 1 August at major retailers, Showmax said. Pricing is as follows:
- S2 Streaming Stick with two months of Showmax – from R999
- S3 Streaming Box with two months of Showmax – from R1 199
- 50-inch 4K TV with two months of Showmax – from R5 999
- 55-inch 4K TV with two months of Showmax – from R6 799
- 65-inch 4K TV – from R9 999
Showmax Entertainment Mobile and Showmax Premier League Mobile subscribers will not be able to cast onto a TV using these devices. The QVWi devices are only compatible with the Showmax Entertainment plan.
The new devices support dual-band Wi-Fi and 100Mbit/s Ethernet, according to Showmax. They can be used with any streaming service, not only Showmax.
The agreement with QVWi follows Showmax’s relaunch earlier this year in partnership with NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of US media conglomerate Comcast. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media