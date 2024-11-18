Bookmarks | Will passkeys ever replace passwords?

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Will passkeys ever replace passwords? Can they?: Passkeys, based on WebAuthn, are a promising replacement for passwords, leveraging public-key cryptography to enhance security and thwart phishing. However, challenges remain, such as reliance on traditional authentication for setup, inconsistent implementations, confusing user experiences and partial adoption by websites. While they could improve online security, usability and widespread adoption barriers may hinder their full potential as a password replacement. Read more on The Register . DM

The great American microchip mobilisation: Under Donald Trump and Joe Biden alike, the US has been determined to “reshore” chip-making. Now money and colossal infrastructure are flowing to a vast Intel site in Ohio – just as the company may be falling apart. Read more on Wired (soft paywall). DM

Here’s some cool stuff you can do with Bluesky: Bluesky is booming. The X competitor offers a dynamic social media experience with features like custom algorithmic feeds, moderation tools, and unique settings for reply threads and content preferences. Users can personalise handles with custom domains, explore Starter Packs for curated account lists, pin posts and utilise App Passwords for third-party apps. TechCentral has also joined Bluesky – find the publication on Bluesky here . Read more on The Verge . DM

Creating Iron Man suit: Alex Burkan is a Russian engineer known to his followers on YouTube and Instagram as the real-life Tony Stark (no, we’re not talking about Elon). Burkan built a working version of the Iron Man suit, which includes a hydrogen electrolyser for fuel, in his mancave using a variety of technologies including 3D printing. Watch the video of how Burkan made the suit on YouTube . NN

Behind the scenes: lighting design, PA sound and FOH crew life: Curious about what goes into organising a touring concert for one of the biggest artists, Ed Sheeran? Check out this video that explores the intricate setup and cutting-edge technology involved in bringing his shows to life. It’s a fascinating look at the planning and innovation that make these spectacular performances possible. Watch it on YouTube . TS