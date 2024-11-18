FNB Connect launches eSim support

FNB Connect on Monday announced the addition of eSim support, shortening the time between sign-up and activation by giving subscribers the ability to get connected “in less than three minutes”.

FNB Connect is First National Bank’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) offering, which provide telecommunications services using Cell C’s network.

“We’ve seen an overwhelming number of our retail and commercial banking customers connect to the FNB app through eSim-ready devices,” said FNB Connect CEO Sashin Sookroo in a statement.

The number of FNB customers with eSim-enabled smartphones has grown by 169% in the past three years

"In fact, the number of FNB customers with eSim-enabled smartphones has grown by 169% in the past three years. And we expect these numbers to grow further as eSim support becomes more readily available across more devices and at more affordable price points," he said.

According to Sookroo, FNB Connect aims to add a number of eSim-based services to its network in the coming months. For now, all “qualifying” eSim subscribers will enjoy an extra 100GB/month of free data for six months — TechCentral has checked this allocation amount with FNB and it has confirmed it is accurate. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

