Britehouse unit breaks free from NTT Data

Ten years after buying control of software house Britehouse, NTT Data (at the time, Dimension Data) has sold a big chunk of the business.

Britehouse Mobility has been acquired in a management buyout, the company announced on Thursday. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Dimension Data acquired the 60% of Britehouse it didn’t already own in a 2015 transaction, buying out shareholders that included Remgro and Convergence Partners. The IT group had held a 40% stake since 2007 before buying out other shareholders eight years later.

Following the deal, Britehouse will operate as a fully independent company

“Britehouse is embarking on a new era of innovation and independence following a management buyout transaction that effectively acquired the business from NTT Data,” a statement said. “The acquisition from NTT Data marks a pivotal moment in Britehouse’s journey.”

Following the deal, Britehouse Mobility will operate as a fully independent company. The Britehouse brand will cease to exist inside NTT Data, but the latter will retain the enterprise applications business, with specific focus on SAP and Microsoft, it said.

“After several successful years operating as part of the global NTT Data group, Britehouse is excited to return to its roots as an independent, South African-led business,” said Graham Parker, executive chairman at Britehouse. “As an independent entity, we can now be more agile and responsive to our customers’ needs.”

Founded in 2009 as part of the Dimension Data Group in South Africa, Britehouse grew into a global company operating in 15 countries.

Commenting on the management buyout, NTT Data Middle East and Africa CEO Alan Turnley-Jones said: “We are continually refining our portfolio of services to ensure we remain relevant to our clients. The decision to sell Britehouse allows us to accelerate our growth ambitions by focusing on our core competencies.” – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: