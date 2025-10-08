CambriLearn launches IEB grade 10 in 2026 as families lock in fees

South African parents are planning for the next academic year earlier than ever.

CambriLearn, the number one-rated online school offering multiple recognised curricula, has officially announced its registration with the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and the launch of IEB grade 10 in January 2026, giving families a credible online route to the national senior certificate (NSC).

IEB cements CambriLearn’s position as South Africa’s most comprehensive online school, now spanning the International British, Pearson Edexcel, Caps, KABV, US, and IEB curricula, an offering unmatched in the local market.

Expanding choice for South African families

Until now, the IEB pathway was largely confined to brick-and-mortar schools or fragmented hybrid models. CambriLearn’s registration with the IEB changes that. From 2026, students can enrol for grade 10 IEB, entirely online with structured timetables, live classes and continuous academic support.

“Families want rigorous academics with the flexibility of online learning, without compromising on the quality and credibility of their child’s matric,” says Cecilia Reineke, principal & co-founder of CambriLearn. “Our IEB registration allows us to deliver exactly that: a structured, well-supported route to the NSC for modern learners.”

A full spectrum of recognised curricula

With the IEB pathway joining the platform, CambriLearn now provides a complete continuum from primary through matric across every major recognised curriculum:

International British Curriculum – from primary through international GCSEs (general certificates of secondary education) and A levels.

– from primary through international GCSEs (general certificates of secondary education) and A levels. Pearson Edexcel – from primary through international GCSEs and A levels.

– from primary through international GCSEs and A levels. Caps Curriculum – aligned to South Africa’s department of basic education.

– aligned to South Africa’s department of basic education. KABV Curriculum – aligned to South Africa’s department of basic Education.

– aligned to South Africa’s department of basic Education. US Curriculum – through Score Academy Online, CambriLearn’s Cognia-accredited US online private school.

– through Score Academy Online, CambriLearn’s Cognia-accredited US online private school. IEB – launching grade 10 in 2026, with grades 11-12 phased in by 2028.

This flexibility lets families choose or switch curricula without changing schools.

Structure with accountability

CambriLearn’s IEB model blends the rigour of independent assessment with the accessibility of online delivery.

Students learn through:

Live, small-group classes taught by qualified teachers.

taught by qualified teachers. Continuous assessment and feedback that builds exam confidence.

and feedback that builds exam confidence. Clear academic calendars and progress tracking for parents.

and progress tracking for parents. Personalised academic support when extra help is needed.

This model strikes a balance between the need for structure and flexibility for families.

Why families are locking in fees now

The IEB launch arrives amid sustained inflation in education costs. Independent school fees have risen between 7% and 12% annually, and online schools face similar upward pressure.

To help families plan ahead, CambriLearn allows parents to lock in 2026 tuition at 2025 rates by enrolling before 31 October 2025.

This early-enrolment model isn’t a promotion; it’s a financial planning safeguard that protects affordability and secures a limited seat in the first IEB cohort.

Locking in your fees gives your family certainty. It means you can finalise subjects and budgeting now, knowing your child’s place and your costs are secure.

A strategic move for grade 9 families

For learners entering the FET (further education and training) phase, grade 10 decisions set the trajectory for matric outcomes and university eligibility.

Early enrolment ensures:

Placement in smaller, live-teaching groups. Time to plan subject combinations with academic advisors. Price stability through 2026.

CambriLearn will roll out IEB grade 11 in 2027 and grade 12 in 2028.

The bigger picture

As South African education evolves, CambriLearn’s multi-curriculum approach offers choice without compromise.

Parents can select from British, South African or US pathways, now including IEB, within one integrated, data-driven online environment. And with enrolments already open, families acting before 31 October 2025 can lock next year’s tuition and join a new chapter in South African schooling.