Cederberg at Conradie Park: minutes from the buzz, miles from the noise

Cape Town’s southern suburbs will soon welcome a fresh new face in urban living. Set within the vibrant Conradie Park in Pinelands – one of the city’s most strategically located precincts – Cederberg is a stylish new development offering studio, one and two-bedroom apartments. Whether you’re a first-time buyer, savvy investor, young professional or growing family, Cederberg makes modern, secure and convenient living more attainable than ever.

Cederberg at a glance:

Safe, green, walkable lifestyle precinct

Direct access to the CBD, UCT, airport and major highways

High long-term rental demand

8 Moringa Way, Pinelands, Cape Town

Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments

Priced from R1.125-million

Sales launch: 28 May 2025 at 1pm

Sign up and view the price list online

A connected urban village with space to grow

Cederberg isn’t just another building, it’s part of Conradie Park, a visionary R4-billion, 22-hectare precinct in Pinelands. This secure, walkable community has been carefully designed to provide everything residents need within easy reach.

Located 10 minutes from Cape Town’s city centre, yet tucked into the greenery of Pinelands, here you’ll find the convenience of The Pines Shopping Centre, restaurants, eateries and coffee shops. The floodlit hard courts, landscaped parks, gym, outdoor fitness zones and jogging paths enhance your lifestyle and well-being. Plus, daycare facilities and schools, together with the state-of-the-art security systems and a strong sense of community, provide a place where families thrive and kids can play freely.

Discover more online

Designed for modern living

Each apartment at Cederberg features smart layouts, open-plan kitchens, and contemporary design — with Standard or Premium finish options, plus optional furniture packs for a seamless move-in-ready experience.

Studios (priced from R900 000) are ideal for young professionals or students, one-beds (priced from R1.12-million) offer a smart lock-up-and-go lifestyle, and two-beds (priced from R1.52-million) bring extra space for families or work-from-home professionals. This thoughtfully curated mix provides an attainable entry point into Cape Town’s competitive property market.

A smart investment

Cederberg offers a standout investment opportunity through Conradie Park’s location and amenity-rich environment. For professionals and students, the proximity to the CBD, UCT and major transport routes makes everyday life easy, ensuring consistent income potential and broad market appeal. Conradie Park has already generated strong long-term rental demand and this trend is expected to continue as the precinct grows.

Those looking to invest can get pre-qualified with Ooba before the launch. Visit the website for more information.

Ready to find your space?

Sales launch online on 28 May 2025 at 1pm. Sign up to access the interactive price list, browse the units and prepare for the online sales launch. A R5 000 reservation deposit will secure your chosen unit on launch day, and those who sign up in advance can unlock a launch discount of R75 000.

Whether you’re after a lifestyle upgrade, a smart property move, or simply a home with heart and convenience, Cederberg is your opportunity to make it happen. Sign up before the launch.