Cell C adds three directors to its board - TechCentral

Cell C adds three directors to its board

Cell C has appointed two new non-executive directors, Sindi Zilwa and Mark Nelson-Smith, to its board, it said on Wednesday.

The operator’s chief legal officer, Zahir Williams, is also joining the board, as company secretary and adviser to the board on corporate governance issues and to assist other directors with their duties and responsibilities.

“These appointments are an integral part of Cell C’s journey to improved financial stability, sound business ethics, good governance, better operational performance and sustainability,” said chairman Joe Mthimunye in a statement.

Most recently, Williams led the legal and regulatory function for Vodacom Business Africa Group

Zilwa is a chartered accountant and has published two books, The Ace Model – Winning Formula for Audit Committees (2013) and The Board and Committee Effectiveness Model (2016). She has sat on a number of boards including listed and public sector companies and NGOs.

Nelson-Smith’s background is in corporate finance as a deal maker focused on business turnarounds, value maximisation and monetisation, strategy, and governance.

He spent 14 years working at UBS Investment Bank, 10 of which were in the telecommunications sector.

Prior to this, he worked at BP and Total, leading their Africa legal and governance functions. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media