Critical considerations when selecting a cellular IoT connectivity partner

The selection of a cellular data connectivity provider is a pivotal decision that can determine the trajectory of your company’s internet-of-things (IoT) initiatives.

As we delve into the intricacies of IoT device deployments, it becomes clear that the choice of a connectivity partner is not merely a transaction but a strategic alliance that propels your projects forward.

There are, however, some important considerations when navigating this critical choice, whether your domain is fintech/POS, security tech, smart agriculture or fleet management.

Carrier and price plan agnostic

When your IoT deployment spans across different device types and diverse geographical landscapes, the necessity for a carrier-agnostic provider comes to the fore. Such a provider offers a mosaic of Sim types and price plans from an array of networks, all manageable via a single platform. Whether your devices require 2G, 3G, LTE, 5G or NB-IoT connectivity, this not only streamlines operations but also mitigates risks, ensuring that your mission-critical applications maintain uninterrupted connectivity, irrespective of regional boundaries. Some devices may also require dual Sim cards from different networks or multi-network Sims that roam on more than one local or international network.

Understanding the total cost of ownership

The initial glance at per-megabyte rates is just the tip of the iceberg. A prudent decision maker must look beyond to uncover hidden costs of Sim management. These could manifest as fees for suspended services, punitive rounding policies, or unforeseen billing or price plan adjustments. In many sectors where connectivity demands come and go per project, the flexibility to suspend services without financial repercussions is not just beneficial but necessary. It is equally important to steer clear of providers whose billing practices could lead to unexpected billing.

Remote troubleshooting

The nature of critical devices deployed in the field does not afford the luxury of time-consuming on-site troubleshooting. Providers that offer real-time troubleshooting capabilities, such as session data, firewall records, device pinging, network re-registration and location services, become invaluable. Coupled with robust technical support and advice from professionals experienced in IoT-specific challenges, these features become indispensable.

Automation and API integration

A connectivity provider that boasts comprehensive API offerings can significantly boost operational efficiency. By weaving connectivity management into your existing systems, these APIs facilitate seamless interoperability with ERP systems, thereby enhancing the management of your IoT deployments. Automation of quota management as well as real-time notifications assists in making large Sim fleets easier to manage.

Flexible rate plans and a pay-per-use paradigm

Flexible rate plans are critical to ensure costs fluctuate with deployments. Pay-per-use plans, rather than long-term lock-in offer cost-effective solutions, particularly for industries with fluctuating projects. Ensure your provider allows rapid deployment and deactivation of Sims without penalties, aligning your costs with actual usage.

By considering these factors, companies can ensure a smooth and cost-effective connected device deployment.

