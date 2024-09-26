Rob Williamson joins BlueSky in strategic role

Rob Williamson has joined the BlueSky family as business manager for the Cloud Practice and as GM for the Western Cape. Williamson brings over three decades of invaluable experience in sales and customer success, driving innovation and change.

Throughout his career, Williamson has held executive leadership roles at Siemens Business Services, Oracle and Workday, where he built a reputation as a highly capable leader. He has driven business success and cultivated a people-first culture. His strategic mindset and commitment to excellence have earned him numerous accolades across the industry.

Reflecting on his decision to join BlueSky, Williamson said:

“When Matt Surkont, CEO of BlueSky, approached me for an exploratory chat at Bootleggers, it was an absolute no-brainer for me to accept this amazing opportunity. BlueSky’s culture of curiosity resonates strongly with me. It’s a start-up mindset that pushes us to deliver cutting-edge cloud-based solutions that drive efficiency, effectiveness and growth for our customers. We leverage our market-leading IP and strategic partnerships with AWS, Salesforce and Alteryx to provide scalable and secure cloud solutions for our clients, helping them transition to the cloud, optimise their operations and enhance their digital transformation journeys.”

Rassie Engelbrecht, BlueSky’s chief operating officer, added:

“We’re delighted to have Rob join the BlueSky family. His proven leadership and deep industry expertise align perfectly with our vision of driving meaningful change through cloud innovation. Rob’s ability to foster high-performance teams and his passion for building strong, people-centric cultures make him an invaluable addition as we embark on this next growth phase.”

Williamson’s new role at BlueSky, leading the Cloud Business Practice and overseeing the Western Cape region, allows him to return to a high-performance team environment that mirrors the values he has always cherished.

About BlueSky

BlueSky is a forward-thinking cloud technology company with over 145 employees, headquartered in Johannesburg and Cape Town. We specialise in a wide range of cloud services, including cloud delivery and support, digital advisory, data and analytics, experience design, and adoption and enablement. Our offerings span across Salesforce, AWS, Tableau, Alteryx and more. With a strong industry focus on financial services, telecommunications, media, fast-moving consumer goods and industrials, we are dedicated to driving digital transformation for our clients. For more information, visit bsky.co.za.

