Civil suits a ‘significant milestone’ in cleaning up EOH rot

On Monday, TechCentral broke the news that EOH Holdings was suing former directors, including ex-CEO Asher Bohbot, for billions of rand in damages.

EOH has now issued a statement about the matter, saying that the civil suits mark a “significant milestone in EOH’s journey towards closing off its inherited legacy issues and holding those responsible for the governance failings that took place accountable”.

The group is suing Bohbot and former chief financial officer John King for R1.7-billion each due to their alleged failure to deal effectively with governance breaches and corruption on their watch.

It is also suing controversial former public sector head Jehan Mackay for R1.5-billion and former EOH International head Ebrahim Laher for R1.6-billion.

The full statement from EOH, issued on Tuesday afternoon, is published below.