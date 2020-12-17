Comstor launches new go-to-market campaign: Stay Connected, Stay Productive - TechCentral

Comstor, a leading Cisco distributor and part of Westcon-Comstor, has announced the official launch of Stay Connected, Stay Productive, the company’s latest go-to-market strategy and expansion of its previous campaign, Stay Safe, Stay Connected. The new campaign includes a selection of support kits incorporating Cisco solutions to address the ongoing needs of businesses and vertical markets, including education, retail and healthcare, in a new flexible work environment.

An increasing number of organisations worldwide are in the process of moving to a more remote and flexible working business model. According to the PwC US CFO Pulse Survey, 54% of CFOs plan to make remote work a permanent option for relevant roles, while 56% believe that the technology investments they make during this time will position them better for the long term. However, some companies are opting for quick solutions that don’t scale and that could result in loss of productivity and infrastructure. Stay Connected, Stay Productive is aimed at businesses that need to identify the optimum technology solutions for improving their flexible work environment.

The campaign promotes a range of kits designed to help partners position solutions to satisfy a variety of user needs, whether they happen to be office employees working from home, teachers with flexible work needs or healthcare consultants looking for ways to interface with their patients remotely.

Comstor will initially launch the Comstor Business Kits (Secure Remote Work offer, Advanced Kit and Advanced+ Kit) in addition to Comstor Education Kits (Lower Education, Secondary Education and Higher Education Kits).

Russell Blackburn, vice-president for product management & marketing at Comstor, said: “In the current climate, businesses need to be resilient, flexible and adaptable, and as such they require best-in-class solutions that allow their workforces to remain efficient. The Stay Connected, Stay Productive campaign is instrumental in helping our partners achieve this goal and satisfy customer needs. The Comstor kits have been developed by in-house experts at Comstor and with the support of Cisco, to ensure the solutions within each kit are optimal. The kits feature everything partners need to make their customers’ workforce productive from anywhere.”

Small businesses

Stay Connected, Stay Productive will also see the distribution of the new Cisco Secure Remote Work offer, geared specifically toward small businesses. This offers essential technologies for the flexible worker, delivering collaborative tools and the security choice of Cisco Duo, AnyConnect, Umbrella, Cloud Mailbox Defense at an affordable monthly price per user.

Faith Wheller, marketing director for global small business at Cisco, said: “Work is going to be increasingly remote and therefore we have a responsibility to provide the necessary tools that will allow professionals worldwide to be flexible, efficient and productive, no matter where they are working from. Our solutions, combined with Comstor’s tailored offering, are able to meet this challenge and empower countless organisations across the globe.”

Comstor’s healthcare and retail kits will go live in the coming weeks.

