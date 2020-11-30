Cybersecurity in the new normal: Securing the distributed workforce - TechCentral

The events of 2020 have brought about radical changes for the cybersecurity industry. The way that businesses work dramatically changed, and IT and security organisations were challenged to support a completely remote workforce – often within 24 hours. The rapid expansion to cloud and accelerated growth of IT assets, combined with a severe shortage of security personnel, has left organisations struggling to protect against cybersecurity attacks effectively and proactively.

A new global survey explores how security practitioners and C-level executives have addressed the demands of securing remote workers, and what the future implications are from these decisions.

Key findings of the report include:

The distributed workforce is here to stay — 70% believe that one-third of employees will be remote 18 months from now.

— 70% believe that one-third of employees will be remote 18 months from now. The move to remote working has introduced new risk — 73% of C-level executives are concerned that the distributed workforce has introduced new vulnerabilities and increased exposures.

— 73% of C-level executives are concerned that the distributed workforce has introduced new vulnerabilities and increased exposures. Critical tasks have been deprioritised — Although mobile vulnerabilities have increased by 50%, BYOD policies have been downgraded.

— Although mobile vulnerabilities have increased by 50%, BYOD policies have been downgraded. There is a crisis of overconfidence — Despite 93% expressing confidence that changes have been properly validated, over half said it was at least moderately difficult for them to validate that configurations did not introduce risk.

