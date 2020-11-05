Datatec's Logicalis unit buys majority stake in iZeno - TechCentral

JSE-listed international technology group Datatec said on Thursday that its subsidiary Logicalis Group has bought a 65% stake in Singapore’s iZeno, a specialist in digital transformation solutions.

iZeno has a team of 85 people who have “delivered, implemented and optimised enterprise solutions to more than 300 clients across the finance, manufacturing, banking, gaming, healthcare, telecoms and retail industries”, Datatec said in a statement to investors.

The company is headquartered in Singapore with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

“The deep skills iZeno has in DevOps, application modernisation, customer experience and hybrid cloud strongly enhances the scope of services offered by Logicalis and will accelerate the group’s vision to be the preferred digital transformation enabler for its customers in Asia,” Datatec said.

The value of the deal was not disclosed. Datatec shares were trading up more than 8% at midday in Johannesburg in a bullish market. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media