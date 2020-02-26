Discover the future of rugby and technology at the Dell Tech Byte online event - TechCentral

When the Springboks emerged victorious at the Rugby World Cup in 2019, it was the culmination of years of effort and focus. The team also employed modern sports technologies, such as player performance analytics, to hone a winning team into its best shape. How does technology improve their game, and what is next for the world champions?

These questions will be answered at Dell Technologies’ Tech Byte online event. Jacques Nienaber, the newly appointed Springbok rugby team coach, will talk about his vision for South African rugby over the next few years, and how technology has helped the Boks take their game to new heights. He will also discuss the national team, sponsored by Dell Technologies, as well as his ambitions for women’s rugby in South Africa.

Attendees interested in the broader impact of technology will also be delighted to hear from Nigel Moulton. Moulton is Dell Technologies’ global chief technology officer and frequently delivers keynote presentations on our futures with digital technology.

“We designed the Dell Technologies Tech Byte online event to reach a wide audience,” said Jason Jenkinson, country marketing manager at Dell Technologies South Africa. “Instead of limiting this to a physical showcase, we are creating a unique opportunity to meet the new Springbok rugby coach and learn more about where technology is headed on and off the field. Then our global CTO will delve into the current state of digital transformation, the connected CEOs who are more in touch with their transformation efforts, and the growing relationship between the CIO and CEO.”

Taking place in early March, the online live event will be hosted by Dell Technologies South Africa MD Doug Woolley, and MCd by the well-known and always effervescent personality Aki Anastasiou.

“It’s been an amazing journey with the Springbok team so far, and we wanted to share some of that with the rest of the country,” said Jenkinson. “Where is South African rugby going and how is technology helping create more winners? Jacques Nienaber will share his vision for the team and the sport, and connect a few technology dots as well. Then Nigel Moulton takes us deeper into the practical side of the technology revolution, which will interest business leaders and decision makers. This event is a great opportunity to see just how much technology influences everyone’s success.”

The Dell Technologies Tech Byte online event will stream live on 12 March 2020. Access is free — viewers can register beforehand on the event website. Book your space now and prepare to discover the future of technology and South African rugby.

