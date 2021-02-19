'DevAnything': In conversation with iOCO's Brian Harding and Richard Vester - TechCentral

In this final episode in this week’s series of podcasts with executives from iOCO, the systems integrator in the EOH Holdings stable, TechCentral speaks to Brian Harding and Richard Vester about the company’s local and international expertise in software development and cloud computing.

Picking up on the focus of the podcast series — namely, the great African tech opportunity — Harding, who is managing executive for iOCO digital, international and regions, unpacks the the size of the opportunity and where South Africa fits into the picture.

Vester — who is group executive for cloud — then provides an overview of iOCO’s cloud business and its go-to-market approach.

Harding turns to the four key components he believes companies must get right if they want to be successful at digital transformation, namely software, design, agility and interconnect.

The discussion also covers South Africa’s opportunity to become a much bigger outsourcing destination. What will it take to get this right as a country?

Don’t miss the discussion, and this wrap to an insightful series of podcasts.

For more information, visit ioco.tech/solutions/appdev.

