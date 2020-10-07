DFA's Vino Govender on doing digital transformation right - TechCentral

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral speaks to Dark Fibre Africa executive for strategy, mergers & acquisitions Vino Govender about the digital transformation project the company embarked on and the lessons learnt.

Govender shares DFA’s approach to digital transformation, why it made customer experience the centre of its strategy, how it scoped the project, and how it approached change management, ensuring its employees bought fully into the process.

In the podcast, he explains how the company went about measuring the success of project and what, with the benefit of hindsight, DFA would do differently if it were to tackle it again from the beginning.

There is plenty of food for thought here for other companies, especially those just starting down this road, so be sure not to miss the discussion!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.