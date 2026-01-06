Drone used to nab cigarette smugglers at Beitbridge

South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA) on Tuesday intercepted alleged cigarette smugglers at the Beitbridge border with Zimbabwe using drone surveillance technology to detect and track the suspects in real time.

The interception took place as part of the BMA’s intensified enforcement efforts under its festive season security plan. According to the authority, an aerial drone identified suspicious movement within the border law-enforcement zone near the port of entry, allowing officers on the ground to respond quickly.

Real-time footage from the drone allowed BMA teams to follow the suspects and intercept a consignment of illicit cigarettes valued at R42 797 before it could be smuggled into South Africa. The seized goods were secured, and the suspects were handed over to the police for further investigation and processing.

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato praised the operational teams involved, saying the incident demonstrated the growing impact of tech-driven border management, particularly in high-risk and vulnerable areas.

“The interception shows that the BMA is adapting to increasingly sophisticated criminal methods by leveraging modern surveillance technologies,” Masiapato said in a statement. “Despite limited resources, our officers remain proactive and committed to protecting the country’s borders.”

The BMA has expanded its use of surveillance tools, including drones, to improve visibility along borderlines and disrupt organised smuggling networks that often exploit gaps in physical infrastructure and manpower. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

