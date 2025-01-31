South Africa’s border drones deliver big results

Government’s recent deployment of drones at five high-priority border crossings, including Beitbridge between Zimbabwe and South Africa, has already prevented more than 2 000 illegal border crossings.

This is according to home affairs minister Leon Schreiber, who in a statement on Friday lauded the use of drones to combat illegal border crossings. He said that during the festive season, the number of illegal border crossing that were prevented increased by 215% compared to a year ago, and this was in part the result of the deployment of new technology, including drones and bodycams.

“The use of drones at just five ports of entry on a pilot basis made an immediate and visible impact,” Schreiber said. “The department of agriculture, land reform & rural development generously assisted with the deployment of drones at Beitbridge, Maseru Bridge, Lebombo, Kopfontein and Oshoek.”

According to the minister, 42 pilots were assigned to fly the drones at these five ports of entry. This, he said, resulted in enhanced real-time monitoring of border movement, especially in high-risk areas, and real-time responses to attempted illegal crossings and smuggling activities.

Integrated coordination between the Border Management Authority, the defence force, the police and the South African Revenue Service ensured quick deployment of ground teams.

‘Digital transformation’

“The use of these drones on a pilot basis at just five ports led to the detection of 2 188 additional people who attempted to enter our country illegally. That is 2 188 people who would be walking among us illegally now if it was not for the use of this technology,” Schreiber said in the statement.

“The piloting of new technologies like drones and body cameras has demonstrated the power of digital transformation to secure and enhance border management,” he said.

The use of the drones also led to 2 326 breaches in the border fence being identified and sealed, the minister said. “This is clear evidence of the impact this technology can have in improving border management, and we must now work to make this a permanent tool in the arsenal of the BMA.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

