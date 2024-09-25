DStv piracy clampdown continues with W Cape arrest

Police have conducted another raid on a suspected piracy operation, this time in the Western Cape town of Worcester.

The operation, which was conducted with MultiChoice Group-owned Irdeto, took place on 19 September.

“The operation focused on an outlet found allegedly to be involved in the illegal distribution of login credentials that allegedly allowed unauthorised access to premium content,” Irdeto said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The individual arrested during the raid is now facing charges under both the Copyright Act and the Cyber Crime Act. Several pieces of equipment were confiscated during the operation, contributing to further investigations into the case.”

The suspect, who Irdeto has not named, appeared in court last Friday and was granted bail.

Irdeto broadcasting cybersecurity anti-piracy director Frikkie Jonker said in the statement that Worcester police detectives were “instrumental” in securing the arrest.

“The raid is part of a larger, ongoing crackdown against internet streaming piracy across South Africa,” Jonker said. “Additional enforcement actions are anticipated in the coming weeks as authorities continue to dismantle illegal networks.

‘Further targets’

“We remain focused on identifying further targets, and we are confident that more raids will follow. Our message is clear: those engaging in illegal streaming activities will face justice,” he added.

Over recent months, multiple high-profile arrests have been made as part of a nationwide initiative aimed at protecting copyrighted material and holding offenders accountable under the law, Irdeto said. “MultiChoice Group and Irdeto continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement agencies to secure its content and prevent unauthorised access.” — © 2024 NewsCentral Media

